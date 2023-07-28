The best things to do in Phoenix this weekend

Still looking for something cool to do this weekend? Your choices are a hit Broadway musical, an emo dance night, a friendly game of trivia and more. So log off your computer and turn your attention to the business of making it a great summer weekend.
The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Ave.The Phoenix Theatre Company closes out its 2022-23 season with "Dreamgirls," the Broadway musical that tells the story of a trio of young Black women aiming for stardom in 1960s Chicago. Effie, Deena, and Lorrell navigate their way through the music industry and discover that stardom comes with consequences both good and bad. The show on Friday begins at 7:30 p.m.; other shows this weekend are 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $50. "Dreamgirls" runs through Sept. 3. Call 602-254-2151 to speak to the box office.
American Legion #26, 505 W. 2nd Ave., MesaIn 2021, sales of vinyl records outpaced CDs for the first time in 30 years. Whether you never stopped collecting the 12-inchers, or you're fairly new to the format, you'll find something intriguing at the latest installment of the East Mesa Record Show, hosted by local vinyl shop Uncle Aldo's Attic. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can browse the offerings of more than 20 vendors, listen to music from DJs and enjoy the food and drinks that are available for purchase. Admission is $3 for adults and kids get in free. Call 480-218-1415 for more information.
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadFolks whose taste in music runs toward the sad and angsty will be right at home at this weekend's EmoNightPHX. Starting at 9 p.m., Whitney Peyton, Sorry X and resident DJ Sad + Boujee will spin tracks from the emo genre. Cost is $10 plus fees in advance and $12 plus fees day of, or $30 for a four-pack of tickets. This is a 21-and-over event.
CB Live, 21001 N. Tatum BlvdAs the Valley prepares for the imminent arrival of Queen Bey, you can start getting hyped for the concert at CB Live's Beyonce-themed drag brunch. Hosted by Espressa Grande, the event will pay tribute to Beyonce and her most recent album, "Renaissance." According to the website, costumes, singing, dancing and large groups are encouraged. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $18 general admission or $28 for VIP, which includes reserved seating. There is also a two-drink minimum.
The Nile Theatre, 105 W. Main St., MesaSee the wide range of creativity on display when you drop by the PHX Zine Fest this weekend, hosted by Wasted Ink Zine Distro. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, you can see work from 80 vendors. There's no cost to attend, and it's an all-ages event. But make a note: Masks are required.
Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 W. Camelback RoadThink you know more than your fellow Phoenicians? Prove it during Changing Hands' trivia night this weekend. Hosts Ryan Compton and Conrad Miszuk of The Never Rad Miscellany will lead competitors through rounds of questions on topics such as history and books. There's even a music listening round. There's no cost to participate, and there will be drinks and snacks available for purchase at the in-store First Draft Book Bar. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
