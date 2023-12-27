Spin Art Nation & Splatter Studio offers Phoenix a colorful good time

click to enlarge Make your own creation at Spin Art Nation & Splatter Studio. Cassie Hepler

You can’t miss the paint splatter sign on the sidewalk luring you inside Spin Art Nation & Splatter Studio in downtown Phoenix. Once you walk through the doors, a world of color and paint chaos awaits you.Bicycles connected to paint easels are to your right, with ring lights strategically hung for maximum photo and video opportunities. Racks of paint-splattered overalls and boots wait against a wall. The welcome counter sits to your left. A wall of refillable paint cans and bottles flank the counter, ready to refill the primary and neon paint colors available.The spin art room down the hall to your right offers hand-cranked spinning easels sitting ready with ring lights glaring. A video plays in a loop to give you ideas for your creations, although paint instructors are available as well.Down the hall to the left and a larger room to the right, are paint splatter rooms, perfect for those who crave artistic chaos with a rolling cart full of squirting tubes, a leaf blower, glitter (for an extra fee), fan brushes and water balloons filled with neon paint. You can even connect your Bluetooth to their paint-splattered speaker to really get in the zone.Brainchild of Dmitry Mikhaylov, the creator of Spin Art Nation, this art form is making waves across Arizona.Angelo Peña, who runs the Phoenix location, says, "I met Dmitry at a business conference in November of 2022. He owns several entertainment businesses and introduced me to the spin art concept. At the time, he had two locations and told me about his vision of expansion throughout the US. I was impressed and looking for another business opportunity so we agreed to form a partnership here in Phoenix. Dmitry now has six locations in the U.S. and we’re aggressively expanding and adding more locations in 2024. We’re opening Spin Art Las Vegas and Boise in 2024.”Spin Art Phoenix opened in July 2023 and has been booked up ever since.“It was an opportunity we wanted to take advantage of,” says Mariah Peña, Angelo's daughter.Angelo Peña calls spin art a retro activity; it was created in the 1950s by Eugene Pera, the so-called father of spin art.“There’s a lot of nostalgia, a lot of old throwback fashion and activities are making a comeback,” Angelo says.After you book a time slot online, you’ll get an email confirming your booking with instructions on the next steps and what to expect. As far as what to wear, keep it very casual.“We do recommend wearing something you don’t mind getting paint on, especially in the splatter studio — people go crazy in there. We give you protective gear to avoid paint on your clothes but somehow people manage to make a mess on themselves,” Angelo says.The paint studio is for ages 4 and up so there are covers and boots for the kids, as well as an industrial paint sink to clean up.“Each experience is one hour long and guests walk away with their very own masterpiece they painted on a canvas,” Mariah says. “Spin Art is a creative art studio where anyone can create their own masterpiece regardless of artistic skills or talent.”A typical experience is $39.99 per person and includes a 12-by-12-inch canvas and six bottles of paint. Add-ons such as larger canvases, speed drying, glitter and other options are available a la carte. But once you get a taste, you may want to stay for another experience; if you’re already booked and playing in the paint, your second experience is 50% off.Time slots require a two-person minimum and each splatter studio can accommodate up to 15 people.There is a group rate for parties of six or more,” Angelo says, and “private parties are always welcome. We’ve done several private events and team building.”Because they are a mom-and-pop studio, giving back was very important to them this holiday season. They offered free admission in exchange for a toy donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.In the future, they are looking to add alcohol to the mix and are awaiting their liquor license from the city.This family affair is also planning on spreading their paint all over the desert. “Mariah is going to move and manage Spin Art Vegas, also earning an equity stake and becoming a partner,” Angelo says.