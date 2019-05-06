blink-182 and Lil Wayne Are Touring Together — and Coming to Phoenix

Don't blink twice at this one, folks, because we've got a blink-and-you'll-miss-it announcement for a show that'll be unblinkable to miss. There's no Wayne you're not going to want to be at this show, in fact you might just jump up and down 182 times with excitement.

Okay, now that we're done with the awful puns, we can tell you that blink-182 and Lil Wayne have announced a co-headlining tour. Yes, really. blink-182, the biggest pop-punk band on the planet, and Lil Wayne, the rock star rapper responsible for "Uproar" and more, are coming to Phoenix. They'll be at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Monday, August 5, with support from Neck Deep.

The two acts have released a mashup of "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli" on YouTube as a teaser for the tour.

Now, you may be thinking, "Wow, I like one of those things but not the other. Is this show really for me?" And it's true, because as far as we know pop-punk fans and hip-hop heads don't really go together. We can only imagine the kind of people you might meet at this show, and the kind of relationships that might be established. Can you imagine the couples that meet at the blink-182/Lil Wayne concert? Can you even fathom the wedding where the bride and groom walk down the aisle to "I Miss You" and have their first dance to "Lollipop?" Stranger things have happened. This could be the peanut butter and jelly mashup you've been waiting for your whole life.

Anyway, as far as what both acts have been doing recently, Lil Wayne released his long-delayed album Tha Carter V last year, and performed at this year's Pot of Gold Festival here in Phoenix. Meanwhile, blink-182's last album California, the first to feature guitarist-vocalist Matt Skiba after founding member Tom DeLonge left the band to try to prove the existence of aliens, went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon release in 2016.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. via Live Nation. See all the tour dates below.

blink-182 and Lil Wayne

June 27 — Columbus OH — Nationwide Arena

June 29 — Hartford CT — XFINITY Theatre

June 30 — Atlantic City NJ — Vans Warped Tour (Blink-182 only)

July 1 — Saratoga Springs NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3 — Indianapolis IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 5 — Hershey PA — Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 — Burgettstown PA — KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 — Toronto ON — Budweiser Stage (Blink-182 only)

July 9 — Holmdel NJ — P.N.C. Bank Arts Center (Blink-182 only)

July 10 — Mansfield MA — Xfinity Center

July 11 — Bristow VA — Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 — Bangor ME — Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 — Cuyahoga Falls OH — Blossom Music Center

July 17 — Darien Center NY — Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 — Virginia Beach VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 — Columbia MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 — Charlotte NC — PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — West Palm Beach FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 — Tampa FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 — Atlanta GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 — Jacksonville FL — Daily's Place

July 31 — Houston TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 1 — Austin TX — Austin360 Amphitheater

August 2 — Dallas TX — The Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4 — El Paso TX — Don Haskins Center (Blink-182 only)

August 5 — Phoenix AZ — Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 7 — San Diego CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 8 — Los Angeles CA — The Forum

August 27 — Irvine CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 30 — Portland OR — Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 31 — Seattle WA — White River Amphitheatre

September 2 — Salt Lake City UT — USANA Amphitheatre

September 4 — Denver CO — Pepsi Center

September 6 — Wichita KS — Hartman Arena (Blink-182 only)

September 7 — Council Bluffs IA — Stir Cove (Blink-182 only)

September 8 — Kansas City MO — Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

September 10 — Detroit MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 13 — Chicago IL — Riot Fest (Blink-182 only)

September 14 — St. Louis MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 16 — Cincinnati OH — Riverbend Music Center

blink-182 and Lil Wayne. With Neck Deep. 7 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd Avenue; ak-chinpavilion.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, via Live Nation.