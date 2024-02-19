 Brit Floyd brings ‘Division Bell’ 2024 anniversary concert to Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Brit Floyd brings ‘Division Bell’ anniversary concert to Phoenix

The Pink Floyd tribute band is celebrating 30 years of the classic album with a world tour.
February 19, 2024
Brit Floyd's world tour kicks off at the end of February.
Brit Floyd announced a 2024 world tour Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

The Pink Floyd tribute band will bring the "P-U-L-S-E World Tour" to Arizona Financial Theatre on June 28.

The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's 1994 album "The Division Bell" with a breathtaking audiovisual experience that pays homage to the band's unique blend of music and visual effects.

Brit Floyd was recently called “the world’s premier Pink Floyd experience” by Rolling Stone.

The presale runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, all on the Ticketmaster website.

And for more local concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

