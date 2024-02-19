Brit Floyd brings ‘Division Bell’ anniversary concert to Phoenix

Brit Floyd announced a 2024 world tour Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.
The Pink Floyd tribute band will bring the "P-U-L-S-E World Tour" to Arizona Financial Theatre on June 28.
The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's 1994 album "The Division Bell" with a breathtaking audiovisual experience that pays homage to the band's unique blend of music and visual effects.
Brit Floyd was recently called “the world’s premier Pink Floyd experience” by Rolling Stone.
The presale runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, all on the Ticketmaster website.
