Lil Pump Drops Out of 'Harverd' and Into Phoenix on Tour This October

"Liberty cannot be preserved without general knowledge among the people." – John Adams, founding father and Harvard graduate.
"Never went to school cause I was always flippin' bricks, ayy." – Lil Pump, recording artist and "Harverd" graduate.
Yea verily, it is with these sage pearls of wisdom that we doth decree that Sir Dr. Gazzy Garcia, Lord Pumpington of the House of Jetski, Esq., Ph.D (Doctor of Phlexing) will attend and perform at a rhythm and poetry exhibition (or "rap" concert, in the common mode of speaking) for the enjoyment and intellectual stimulation of all good citizens of this Valley of the Sun, on the Night of Mischief, that is the 30th evening of October. Fosooth, jolly good, felicitations, and all such rubbish, what have you.
Translation: Lil Pump, the Miami rapper who is actually very smart and definitely went to the very real University of Harverd, is coming to the Valley on his Harverd Dropout Tour. He'll be at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Tuesday, October 30, which is the night before Halloween. Bring your Gucci Gang and your Lil Pumpkin!
Mr. Pumperino is also prepping his next project, Harverd Dropout, which features a collab with Offset and might even feature Gucci Mane, Post Malone, or even J. Cole, as Pump has been seen palling around with all three in the last few months. The tape is set to drop the same day tickets go on sale, August 17. Hey, that's this Friday! Eskeedit!
The Harverd Dropout Tour:
September 28 - Denver CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
September 30 - Kansas City MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
October 1 - Ralson NE - Ralston Arena
October 2 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory
October 3 - Clive IA - Seven Flags Event Center
October 5-6 - Nashville TN - Breakaway Festival
October 6 - Milwaukee WI - The Eagles Ballroom
October 8 - Detroit MI - The Fillmore Detroit
October 9 - Toronto ON - Rebel
October 10 - New York NY - Terminal 5
October 11 - Philadelphia PA - The Filmore Philly
October 12 - Washington DC - The Anthem
October 12-13 - Charlotte NC - Breakaway Festival
October 14 - Boston MA - House of Blues Boston
October 17 - Sayreville NJ - Starland Ballroom
October 18 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre
October 19 - Columbus OH - Express Live! Pavilion
October 20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz
October 22 - Atlanta GA - Tabernacle
October 25 - Houston TX - Revention Music Center
October 27 - Dallas TX - South Side Music Hall
October 28-29 - San Antonio TX - Mala Luna Music Festival
October 30 - Tempe AZ - Marquee Theatre
October 31 - Santa Ana CA - The Observatory
November 1 - Santa Ana CA - The Observatory
November 2 - San Diego CA - SOMA
November 4 - San Francisco CA - The Warfield Theater
November 6 - Los Angeles CA - The Hollywood Palladium
Lil Pump. Tuesday, October 30, at the Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe; 480-829-0607; marqueetheatreaz.com. Tickets on sale Friday, August 17.
