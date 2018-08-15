Lil Pump Drops Out of 'Harverd' and Into Phoenix on Tour This October

"Liberty cannot be preserved without general knowledge among the people." – John Adams, founding father and Harvard graduate.

"Never went to school cause I was always flippin' bricks, ayy." – Lil Pump, recording artist and "Harverd" graduate.

Yea verily, it is with these sage pearls of wisdom that we doth decree that Sir Dr. Gazzy Garcia, Lord Pumpington of the House of Jetski, Esq., Ph.D (Doctor of Phlexing) will attend and perform at a rhythm and poetry exhibition (or "rap" concert, in the common mode of speaking) for the enjoyment and intellectual stimulation of all good citizens of this Valley of the Sun, on the Night of Mischief, that is the 30th evening of October. Fosooth, jolly good, felicitations, and all such rubbish, what have you.