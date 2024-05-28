 Reunited Jane’s Addiction announces concert tour including Phoenix show | Phoenix New Times
Reunited Jane’s Addiction announces concert tour including Phoenix show

And ticket presales begin today.
May 28, 2024
Jane's Addiction will embark on a 2024 co-headlining tour with Love & Rockets.
Jane's Addiction will embark on a 2024 co-headlining tour with Love & Rockets. Courtesy of Live Nation

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, announced they will hit the road for a 2024 co-headline tour with Love & Rockets.

The tour will make a Phoenix stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 15.

Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and has written the rule book for alternative music and culture through a combination of genre-defying classic songs and a cinematic live experience. The band consists of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales and a Citi cardmember presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Aug. 9, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Aug. 11, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Aug. 13, Los Angeles, YouTube Theater
Aug. 15, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 18, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 19, Houston, 713 Music Hall
Aug. 21, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
Aug. 23, Durant, Okla., Choctaw Grand Theater
Aug. 25, New Orleans, The Fillmore
Aug. 27, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily's Place
Aug. 29, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 31, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock Live
Sept. 3, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 5 , Portsmouth, Va., Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sept. 7, Atlantic City, N.J., Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept. 10, New York City, The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept. 13, Boston, Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 15, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sept. 18, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 20, Rochester Hills, Mich., Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Sept. 22, Milwaukee, BMO Pavilion
Sept. 24, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 26, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 28, Huntsville, Ala., South Star Music Festival
Sept. 29, St. Louis, Evolution Festival
