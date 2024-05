Reunited Jane’s Addiction announces concert tour including Phoenix show

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, announced they will hit the road for a 2024 co-headline tour with Love & Rockets.The tour will make a Phoenix stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 15.Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and has written the rule book for alternative music and culture through a combination of genre-defying classic songs and a cinematic live experience. The band consists of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery.Tickets will be available starting with artist presales and a Citi cardmember presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert info, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Aug. 9, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las VegasAug. 11, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco ParkAug. 13, Los Angeles, YouTube TheaterAug. 18, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryAug. 19, Houston, 713 Music HallAug. 21, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPAug. 23, Durant, Okla., Choctaw Grand TheaterAug. 25, New Orleans, The FillmoreAug. 27, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily's PlaceAug. 29, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAug. 31, Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock LiveSept. 3, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat AmphitheaterSept. 5 , Portsmouth, Va., Atlantic Union Bank PavilionSept. 7, Atlantic City, N.J., Hard Rock Live at Etess ArenaSept. 10, New York City, The Rooftop at Pier 17Sept. 13, Boston, Leader Bank PavilionSept. 15, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford Healthcare AmphitheaterSept. 18, Toronto, Budweiser StageSept. 20, Rochester Hills, Mich., Meadow Brook AmphitheaterSept. 22, Milwaukee, BMO PavilionSept. 24, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomSept. 26, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State ParkSept. 28, Huntsville, Ala., South Star Music FestivalSept. 29, St. Louis, Evolution Festival