Where to Party for the Super Bowl in Metro Phoenix

Planning to watch Super Bowl LIV this weekend? You won’t be alone. The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2, will be viewed by upward of 100 million people nationwide.

The real question is: Where will you be watching? If you’d prefer to catch the big game somewhere other than your living room (or some chips-and-dips affair at your wacky neighbor’s house), we’ve got you covered.

Here's a rundown of some of the biggest Super Bowl LIV viewing parties in the metro Phoenix area. While it's true that the game will be on at virtually every place selling libations, certain bars, clubs, eateries, and even outdoor malls around the Valley have big plans and major festivities planned for the occasion, including the favorite hangouts for local fans of either the 49ers or Chiefs.

Check out our guide and get ready for some football.

Arlie’s Bar & Grill 2155 East University Drive, Tempe

Niners fanatics are known to flock to this Tempe spot on game days, so expect to see plenty of gold and scarlet in the house. Chiefs fans are welcome to hang here, too, and partake in the festivities. You can purchase special 16-ounce Super Bowl cups for $10 during the first half and get unlimited domestic drafts and well drinks during halftime. (Better drink fast.)

Various food and drink specials will be available at different points during the game, including $3 small pitchers of PBR or pairs of sliders during the first quarter, $3 taco baskets or house margaritas during the second, and $3 shots of Fireball and Jim Beam during the third. (Visit the Facebook event page for additional deals.) The party starts at 4 p.m., and there’s no cover.

Beast of Bourbon 2235 South Power Road, Mesa

“If you’re going to get here, you’d better get here as early as possible,” says one Beast of Bourbon employee. That’s because they're expecting a bunch of Kansas City fans to pack the place to cheer on their Chiefs. Doors open at 11 a.m. if you’d like to plan your arrival accordingly.

Casino Arizona 524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale

Casino Arizona’s “Big Game Viewing Party” will take place in the showroom and feature football action on enormous screens, cash and prize giveaways, and local sports talk radio jocks as the hosts. Drink specials include $4 domestic drafts and buckets of five beers for $18 (if you’re drinking domestics) or $20 (if you’re drinking premium brews). Food deals will also be available. Doors open at 3 p.m., and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free.

Desert Ridge Marketplace 21001 North Tatum Boulevard

The outdoor mall will host a "Game Day Tailgate" with giant LED screens in both the District Stage and Barnes & Noble Courtyard. Football-season staples like grilled brats will be available for purchase from eateries, and pop-up bars will sell brews and libations. There will also be oversized lawn games, DJs, entertainment, interactive activities, and giveaways. The event runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Dirty Drummer 2303 North 44th Street

This homespun hangout will offer a variety of food and drink specials, as well as multiple screens showing the game. The party starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Call 602-840-2726 for more details.

El Hefe 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

640 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Both of the Valley’s El Hefe restaurants will host watch parties with a nightlife flair, including DJs spinning during commercial breaks. They’ll also have food and drink specials on tap. The Scottsdale location will project the game onto a 50-foot-high wall, while Tempe will screen it on a 25-foot-high “mega TV.” The parties start at noon.

The Hot Chick 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

The Scottsdale spot is planning a block party with 30-plus HDTVs, a pair of giant LED screens, and various food and drink deals. Table reservations and more info are available by calling 480-255-7733. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. No cover.

Kelly's at SouthBridge 7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale

More than 25 HDTVs inside Kelly’s will be tuned into the game during its watch party. If you’re feeling thirsty, buckets of five Peroni bottled beers can be purchased for $20. If you’re feeling posh, VIP lounges (featuring a personal 55-inch screen) and table service are available. Food specials like $6 cheese curds and Chicago hot dogs and $9 Buffalo chicken sandwiches will also be offered. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 480-393-3205 for reservations.

Los Diablos 1028 East Indian School Road

This LGBTQ-friendly establishment will be showing all the gridiron action on numerous screens while offering food and drink specials, giveaways during every quarter, and other fun. Doors open at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

Marc's Sports Grill and Nightlife 4494 West Peoria Avenue, Glendale

This stronghold of Chiefs fans in the west Valley will have specials on tacos and wings, drink deals, and “plenty of good stuff,” according to its staff. The game will be shown on a wall-sized projection screen, so you won’t miss any of the action. Opens at 11 a.m. Call 623-842-1053 if you need more details.

EXPAND Are you ready for some football? Melissa Fossum

Pub Rock Live 8005 East Roosevelt Street, Scottsdale

The biggest Chiefs party in the Valley will be at Pub Rock Live. The home of the AZ Chiefs Kingdom is planning a suitably enormous and raucous affair that will take place inside Pub Rock Live and stretch into the parking lot. Outside, there will be a gigantic video wall and three food trucks set up. Inside, bartenders will be serving drinks specials all day long. Gates open at 11 a.m., and admission is free.

The Rooster Tavern 14202 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

They’re also expecting a huge crowd of Chiefs fans at this drinkery in north Scottsdale. As such, the staff will be prepared with food specials, all-day drink deals like $3 Bud Lights and $5 Dos Equis, and even liquor company promos. The place opens at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Talking Stick Resort 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

The big game between the 49ers and Chiefs will be broadcast on multiple screens inside Talking Stick’s Salt River Grand Ballroom, with on-air personalities from Fox Sports Radio 910 AM hosting the viewing party. Cash and prize giveaways will also take place. Drinkers can whet their whistles with $4 domestic drafts or $18-$20 buckets of five beers for a minimum of two people. Food options include $9 pretzel bites, chips and dip, or fries. Start time is 3 p.m., and there’s no cover.

Ted's Refreshments 404 South Mill Avenue