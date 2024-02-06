The Beach Boys are coming to Phoenix. Here are the details

In the cold of winter, The Beach Boys announced Tuesday morning an "Endless Summer Gold" 2024 tour that will take them around the country well into September, and Scottsdale is on the list.
The classic 1960s band will perform at Talking Stick Resort on April 26.
(Note: This is the resort and casino located in Scottsdale, not the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre that is located in West Phoenix.)
The band have seen a number of personnel changes over its 60-year existence and the "Endless Summer Gold" tour will feature original member Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston, along with musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer.
Tickets for the Scottsdale show are on sale now. Cost is $69 to $89.
The full list of 2024 tour dates is below:
Feb. 21, Honolulu, Hawaii Theatre
Feb. 22, Honolulu, Hawaii Theatre
March 1, Plant City, Fla., Florida Strawberry Festival
March 2, St. Augustine, Fla., St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 3, Fort Pierce, Fla., Sunrise Theatre (matinee and evening)
March 7, The Villages, Fla., Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (matinee and evening)
March 8, Fort Myers, Fla., Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (matinee and evening)
March 9, Hollywood, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
April 25, New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
April 26, Scottsdale, Ariz., Talking Stick Resort & Casino
April 27, Laughlin, Nev., Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino
April 28, Indio, Calif., Stagecoach
May 24, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
May 25, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
May 26, Gilford, N.H., Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 27, Hammondsport, N.Y., Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
May 30, Staten Island, N.Y., St. George Theatre
May 31, Utica, N.Y., Stanley Theatre
June 1, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
June 2, Vienna, Va., Wolf Trap — Filene Center
June 20, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Alabama Theatre (matinee and evening)
June 22, Wildwood, N.J., Barefoot Country Music Fest
June 23, Wilmington, Del., The Grand Opera House
June 27, Easton, Pa., State Theatre Center for the Arts
June 28, Chautauqua, N.Y., Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
June 29, Lancaster, Pa., American Music Theatre (matinee and evening)
July 1, Kettering, Ohio, Fraze Pavilion
July 2, Youngstown, Ohio, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
July 5, Rochester Hills, Mich., Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 6, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 9, Mankato, Minn., Vetter Stone Amphitheater
July 10, Waite Park, Minn., The Ledge Amphitheater
July 11, Green Bay, Wisc., Capital Credit Union Park
July 12, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, McGrath Amphitheatre
July 14, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown Theater
July 16, Camdenton, Mo., Ozarks Amphitheater
Aug. 2, Sidney, Maine, Snow Pond Center for the Arts
Aug. 5, Ocean City, N.J., Ocean City Music Pier (matinee and evening)
Aug. 6, Ocean City, N.J., Ocean City Music Pier (matinee and evening)
Aug. 8, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 14, Denver, Levitt Pavilion
Aug. 15, Vail, Colo., Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Aug. 16, Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunset Amphitheater
Aug. 17, Grand Junction, Colo., Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Aug. 22, Boise, Idaho, Western Idaho Fair — Western Idaho Fairgrounds
Aug. 24, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 25, Eugene, Ore., Cuthbert Amphitheater
Aug. 27, Redding, Calif., Redding Civic Auditorium
Aug. 28, Rohnert Park, Calif., Green Music Center — Joan and Sanford Weill Hall + Lawn
Aug. 29, Paso Robles, Calif., Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 30, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
Sept. 20, Bloomsburg, Pa., Bloomsburg Fair
Sept. 21, Wheeling, W.Va., Capitol Theatre
Sept. 22, Louisville, Ky., Bourbon & Beyond
Sept. 23, Nashville, Tenn., Ryman Auditorium