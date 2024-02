The Beach Boys are coming to Phoenix. Here are the details

In the cold of winter, The Beach Boys announced Tuesday morning an "Endless Summer Gold" 2024 tour that will take them around the country well into September, and Scottsdale is on the list.The classic 1960s band will perform at Talking Stick Resort on April 26.(Note: This is the resort and casino located in Scottsdale, not the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre that is located in West Phoenix.)The band have seen a number of personnel changes over its 60-year existence and the "Endless Summer Gold" tour will feature original member Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston, along with musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer. Tickets for the Scottsdale show are on sale now. Cost is $69 to $89.The full list of 2024 tour dates is below:Feb. 21, Honolulu, Hawaii TheatreFeb. 22, Honolulu, Hawaii TheatreMarch 1, Plant City, Fla., Florida Strawberry FestivalMarch 2, St. Augustine, Fla., St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 3, Fort Pierce, Fla., Sunrise Theatre (matinee and evening)March 7, The Villages, Fla., Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (matinee and evening)March 8, Fort Myers, Fla., Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (matinee and evening)March 9, Hollywood, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoApril 25, New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage FestivalApril 27, Laughlin, Nev., Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & CasinoApril 28, Indio, Calif., StagecoachMay 24, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterMay 25, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts CenterMay 26, Gilford, N.H., Bank of New Hampshire PavilionMay 27, Hammondsport, N.Y., Concerts at Point of the Bluff VineyardsMay 30, Staten Island, N.Y., St. George TheatreMay 31, Utica, N.Y., Stanley TheatreJune 1, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterJune 2, Vienna, Va., Wolf Trap — Filene CenterJune 20, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Alabama Theatre (matinee and evening)June 22, Wildwood, N.J., Barefoot Country Music FestJune 23, Wilmington, Del., The Grand Opera HouseJune 27, Easton, Pa., State Theatre Center for the ArtsJune 28, Chautauqua, N.Y., Chautauqua Institution AmphitheaterJune 29, Lancaster, Pa., American Music Theatre (matinee and evening)July 1, Kettering, Ohio, Fraze PavilionJuly 2, Youngstown, Ohio, The Youngstown Foundation AmphitheatreJuly 5, Rochester Hills, Mich., Meadow Brook AmphitheatreJuly 6, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State ParkJuly 9, Mankato, Minn., Vetter Stone AmphitheaterJuly 10, Waite Park, Minn., The Ledge AmphitheaterJuly 11, Green Bay, Wisc., Capital Credit Union ParkJuly 12, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, McGrath AmphitheatreJuly 14, Kansas City, Mo., Uptown TheaterJuly 16, Camdenton, Mo., Ozarks AmphitheaterAug. 2, Sidney, Maine, Snow Pond Center for the ArtsAug. 5, Ocean City, N.J., Ocean City Music Pier (matinee and evening)Aug. 6, Ocean City, N.J., Ocean City Music Pier (matinee and evening)Aug. 8, Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAug. 14, Denver, Levitt PavilionAug. 15, Vail, Colo., Gerald R. Ford AmphitheaterAug. 16, Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunset AmphitheaterAug. 17, Grand Junction, Colo., Amphitheater at Las Colonias ParkAug. 22, Boise, Idaho, Western Idaho Fair — Western Idaho FairgroundsAug. 24, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAug. 25, Eugene, Ore., Cuthbert AmphitheaterAug. 27, Redding, Calif., Redding Civic AuditoriumAug. 28, Rohnert Park, Calif., Green Music Center — Joan and Sanford Weill Hall + LawnAug. 29, Paso Robles, Calif., Vina Robles AmphitheatreAug. 30, Los Angeles, Greek TheatreSept. 20, Bloomsburg, Pa., Bloomsburg FairSept. 21, Wheeling, W.Va., Capitol TheatreSept. 22, Louisville, Ky., Bourbon & BeyondSept. 23, Nashville, Tenn., Ryman Auditorium