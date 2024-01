The Black Crowes are stopping in Phoenix this spring. Here’s what we know

Southern rock band The Black Crowes announced the international "Happiness Bastards Tour" Monday morning and it includes a Phoenix concert.They'll play Arizona Financial Theatre on April 10."Happiness Bastards" is also the name of the band's upcoming album, which will debut on March 15. It's The Black Crowes' 10th studio album and their first original music in 15 years.Frontman Chris Robinson said in the announcement, “Hope everybody is ready to rock and roll with us on the 'Happiness Bastards Tour' this spring! We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”The ticket presale has begun, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday on The Black Crowes' website The rest of the North American tour dates are below.April 2, Nashville, Tenn., Grand Ole Opry HouseApril 3, Atlanta, Fox TheatreApril 5, Houston, 713 Music HallApril 6, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryApril 8, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumApril 12, Los Angeles, Greek TheatreApril 13, Oakland, CA Fox TheaterApril 15, Seattle, McCaw HallApril 16, Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth TheatreApril 19, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomApril 20, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitApril 23, Montreal, MTELUSApril 24, Toronto, Massey HallApril 27, New York City, Radio City Music HallApril 28, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayApril 30, Washington, D.C., The AnthemMay 1, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens AuditoriumMay 3, Bethlehem, Penn., The Wind Creek Event CenterMay 4, Atlantic City, N.J., Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino ResortMay 7, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia