The Black Crowes are stopping in Phoenix this spring. Here’s what we know

Southern rock band The Black Crowes announced the international "Happiness Bastards Tour" Monday morning and it includes a Phoenix concert.
They'll play Arizona Financial Theatre on April 10.
"Happiness Bastards" is also the name of the band's upcoming album, which will debut on March 15. It's The Black Crowes' 10th studio album and their first original music in 15 years.
Frontman Chris Robinson said in the announcement, “Hope everybody is ready to rock and roll with us on the 'Happiness Bastards Tour' this spring! We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”
The ticket presale has begun, and the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday on The Black Crowes' website.
The rest of the North American tour dates are below.
April 2, Nashville, Tenn., Grand Ole Opry House
April 3, Atlanta, Fox Theatre
April 5, Houston, 713 Music Hall
April 6, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
April 10, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
April 13, Oakland, CA Fox Theater
April 15, Seattle, McCaw Hall
April 16, Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
April 23, Montreal, MTELUS
April 24, Toronto, Massey Hall
April 27, New York City, Radio City Music Hall
April 28, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
May 1, Charlotte, N.C., Ovens Auditorium
May 3, Bethlehem, Penn., The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4, Atlantic City, N.J., Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia