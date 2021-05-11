After 15 Months, The Van Buren Will Resume Shows in June — Plus More Local Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Metro Phoenix's music scene is slowly returning to normal as venues gear up to reopen and promoters announce new festivals and concerts. The following rundown of recent local music news includes instances of both, as well as details about upcoming albums being released by local bands like The Maine and Flotsam and Jetsam.

The Van Buren in Downtown Phoenix to Reopen in June

You won’t have to wait much longer to catch a show at The Van Buren. The popular downtown Phoenix concert venue will reopen and resume hosting live shows, dance parties, and other events in early June after a 15-month-long hiatus caused by COVID-19.

One of the first events will be a Taylor Swift dance night on Saturday, June 5, that’s being put on by theme party promoters Club ‘90s. DJs will spin pop tunes by the Grammy-winning performer and similar artists. The 18-and-over event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $12 per person.

Like numerous other metro Phoenix concert spots, The Van Buren shut down in the middle of March 2020 when the early stages of the pandemic hit Arizona, and its stage has remained dark ever since. The 1,850-person venue, which was originally co-owned by Live Nation and local concert promoter Charlie Levy when it opened in August 2017, is now solely owned by the multibillion-dollar entertainment company after it bought out Levy earlier this year.

Excision Headlining Two-Day EDM Event at Rawhide

Dubstep/hardstyle DJ and artist Excision is set to take over Rawhide Event Center in Chandler during a two-night outdoor event next month that will feature a slew of openers. According to local electronic dance music promoter Relentless Beats, the festival-like event will take place on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, on Rawhide’s Sonoran Lawn, with each night featuring its own selection supporting artists.

The lineups will include Svdden Death, Riot Ten, Boogie T, and Calcium on June 18; and Sullivan King, Wooli, Hi I'm Ghost, HE$H, and Vampa on June 19. Gates open at 6 p.m. each night. General admission is $59 for one night and $99 for both, while VIP tickets are $125 each night or $250 for the weekend.

The Maine Drops Two Singles From Upcoming Album

In case you hadn’t heard, local indie-pop favorites The Maine are gearing up for the release of their latest album, XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time, this summer. In anticipation of its release on July 9, the band has put out its two lead singles: the breezy and poppy hit “Sticky,” which dropped in March, and the more introspective track “April 7th,” which came out last month.

Both songs have earned attention and praise for The Maine, particularly “Sticky.” Since its release, it's gotten airplay on alternative radio stations across the U.S. and the colorful music video has racked up more than 350,000 views on YouTube.

Twin Tribes Concert Moved to The Rebel Lounge

An upcoming Valley performance by goth rock/darkwave act Twin Tribes has a new home. Local concert promoter 13th Floor Entertainment has announced the band’s gig on Wednesday, September 8, which originally set to take place at now-shuttered rock venue Club Red in Mesa, will now happen at The Rebel Lounge. All previously sold tickets will be honored.

EXPAND Paul Oakenfold is bringing his beats to the Valley in July. Scott Ramsay

Paul Oakenfold Coming to Tempe This Summer

EDM legend Paul Oakenfold has announced a summertime tour in support of his upcoming studio album Shine On, which will include a stop in the Valley. He’s scheduled to perform a limited-capacity show inside at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on Saturday, July 31. Attendees will also be required to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking. Tickets for the event are on sale now via the Marquee’s website and are $20 for the venue’s main floor and $60 to $70 for access to the balcony.

Flotsam and Jetsam Releasing New Album in June

Local thrash metal icons Flotsam and Jetsam also have a new album in the works. Next month, they’re scheduled to release, Blood in the Water, a 12-track effort that’s their 14th studio album overall, through AFM Records. The Germany-based label has already posted videos on YouTube for two songs from the album, including a music video from “Burn the Sky” and a lyric video for the title track. In true Flotsam and Jetsam fashion, both are loud and filled with bombast and killer riffs.