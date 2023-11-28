 Willie Nelson's 2024 concert in Phoenix: date, venue, tickets | Phoenix New Times
Willie Nelson is coming to Mesa. Here are the details

The country legend will stop at Mesa Amphitheatre next spring.
November 28, 2023
The man, the myth, the legend: Willie Nelson.
Pamela Springsteen
Add another big name to the Phoenix 2024 concert calendar: Country legend Willie Nelson is headed to the Valley.

The 90-year-old musician will perform at Mesa Amphitheatre on April 19, 2024, as part of Willie Nelson & The Family, his touring and recording group.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Nelson's website. Additional presales are accessible beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday through the tour promoter, Danny Zelisko Presents, and the venue. All presales end at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are $40 for general admission, and VIP tickets range between $50 and $100.

Nelson's last album with The Family is 2021's "The Willie Nelson Family," but he released two solo albums this year, his 73rd and 74th solo studio albums, March's "I Don't Know A Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard" and September's "Bluegrass."
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

