Willie Nelson is coming to Mesa. Here are the details

Add another big name to the Phoenix 2024 concert calendar: Country legend Willie Nelson is headed to the Valley.The 90-year-old musician will perform at Mesa Amphitheatre on April 19, 2024, as part of Willie Nelson & The Family, his touring and recording group.Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Nelson's website . Additional presales are accessible beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday through the tour promoter, Danny Zelisko Presents , and the venue . All presales end at 10 p.m. on Thursday.The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets are $40 for general admission, and VIP tickets range between $50 and $100.Nelson's last album with The Family is 2021's "The Willie Nelson Family," but he released two solo albums this year, his 73rd and 74th solo studio albums, March's "I Don't Know A Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard" and September's "Bluegrass."