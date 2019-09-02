 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Jambalaya and jazz — what could be better?EXPAND
Jambalaya and jazz — what could be better?
Southern Rail

10 Unique Food Events This September in Greater Phoenix

Julie Levin | September 2, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

The Valley food scene is bringing it this month when it comes to unique, but also tasty, things to do. From a taco demonstration to a movie screening with a themed menu and two art classes, the September calendar is looking good — and keeping up with it will be a great way to usher in the fall.

Starting with a Labor Day recovery brunch, which is sure to keep the party weekend vibes going, September is going to be a fun one.

Monday, September 2

Match Restaurant & Lounge


Recovery Brunch
1100 North Central Avenue


Partied too hard over the weekend? Match Restaurant & Lounge is offering the ultimate recovery brunch on Labor Day to keep the good vibes going. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy $100 Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label bottle specials and additional drink specials.

Thursday, September 5

Taco 101 Chef Demo Series

Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park

2450 East Camelback Road
In honor of the Arizona Taco Festival's upcoming 10th anniversary in October, some well-known chefs and taco titans are participating in monthly culinary demonstrations. In September, it's Samantha Sanz of Talavera, the on-site restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. The free, 90-minute learning and tasting session goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m and is first-come, first-served, with no reservations required.

September 5, 12, 19, and 26

Weekly Pasta Night


Beckett's Table
3717 East Indian School Road


Each Thursday in September, Chef Justin Beckett is inviting diners to sample a fresh pasta dish from 5 p.m. till supplies run out. Previous specials have included spring pea and house-made ricotta agnolotti with sweet corn broth and pecorino cheese, filet mignon stroganoff, and spinach tagliatelle with collard greens. Check Beckett's Table's Facebook and Instagram pages the Wednesday before to see what each week's featured pasta will be.

Laugh (or scream in this case) it up on a full stomach.
Laugh (or scream in this case) it up on a full stomach.
Flix Brewhouse
Thursday, September 5

It Chapter Two Pre-Release Event


Flix Brewhouse
1 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler


The night before the anticipated sequel to It comes out, Flix Brewhouse is putting on one bloody bash. Well, not really, but the special menu will include funnel cake fries with blood-red raspberry sauce and beer floats. Showtimes start at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Three-Course Family Dinner


Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches
1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler


Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches is all about the local purveyors, and this three-course, $22.95 meal is no exception. In the first course, Superstition Farms provides the honey butter to go along with fresh biscuits and Crooked Sky Farms vegetable chili. Second course consists of a family-style barbecue featuring Wilson Farms pulled pork and an Udder Delights watermelon delight sorbet intermezzo. Last, third course is root beer or cherry cream floats with DNA Chocolate. Purchase a ticket online or by calling 480-361-2153.

Noble Bread is the Macintosh's partner of the month for the Third Thursday Dinner Series.
Noble Bread is the Macintosh's partner of the month for the Third Thursday Dinner Series.
Lauren Saria
Thursday, September 19

Third Thursdays Dinner Series

The Macintosh

2119 East Camelback Road, Suite A21The Macintosh continues its dinner series this month, teaming up with Noble Bread for a four-course meal. And FYI, drink pairings are optional. Check back for more specific menu details once it gets closer to the big day. The event goes from 5 p.m. until close.

Thursday, September 19

Acrylic Paint Pouring Class


LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale


Even if you're not a good artist, some wine will make you feel like one. Feel like a natural at acrylic painting inside LDV Winery Tasting Room, which is teaming up with Paint and Create for a night of fun. The $50 class starts at 6:30 p.m. There will also be discounts on bottles available for students. Call Teresa at 623-297-6532 to sign up.

Wednesday, September 25

Craft Night With Stencil Studio


Provision Coffee Bar
4501 North 32nd Street


Get ahead on your Halloween decorating by creating your own festive pumpkin centerpiece made out of fabric. Provision Coffee Bar is teaming up with Stencil Studio for this spooky and artistic session from 7 to 9 p.m. Food and drink may be purchased during the event.

Green chile enchiladas at Urban Margarita.
Green chile enchiladas at Urban Margarita.
Urban Margarita
Saturday, September 28

Afternoon Cooking Class

Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale
Learn how to make Hatch green chile enchiladas with Mexican street corn during this 2 p.m. cooking class at Urban Margarita. You'll also get to sip on a margarita, of course, and maybe a mimosa or two. The cost is $30 per person plus tax and tip. Call 623-561-6674 to reserve your spot.

Sunday, September 29

Jazz & Jambalaya


Southern Rail
300 West Camelback Road


Beautiful fall Arizona weather, smooth jazz, flavorful cocktails, and comfort food on the patio — what more could you want? Southern Rail's weekly series showcases local artists and Chef Justin Beckett's signature jambalaya. Reserve your spot by calling 602-200-0085.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >