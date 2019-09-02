10 Unique Food Events This September in Greater Phoenix

The Valley food scene is bringing it this month when it comes to unique, but also tasty, things to do. From a taco demonstration to a movie screening with a themed menu and two art classes, the September calendar is looking good — and keeping up with it will be a great way to usher in the fall.

Starting with a Labor Day recovery brunch, which is sure to keep the party weekend vibes going, September is going to be a fun one.

Monday, September 2

Match Restaurant & Lounge

Recovery Brunch

1100 North Central Avenue



Partied too hard over the weekend? Match Restaurant & Lounge is offering the ultimate recovery brunch on Labor Day to keep the good vibes going. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy $100 Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label bottle specials and additional drink specials.

Thursday, September 5

Taco 101 Chef Demo Series Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park

2450 East Camelback Road

In honor of the Arizona Taco Festival's upcoming 10th anniversary in October, some well-known chefs and taco titans are participating in monthly culinary demonstrations. In September, it's Samantha Sanz of Talavera, the on-site restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. The free, 90-minute learning and tasting session goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m and is first-come, first-served, with no reservations required.

September 5, 12, 19, and 26

Weekly Pasta Night

Beckett's Table

3717 East Indian School Road



Each Thursday in September, Chef Justin Beckett is inviting diners to sample a fresh pasta dish from 5 p.m. till supplies run out. Previous specials have included spring pea and house-made ricotta agnolotti with sweet corn broth and pecorino cheese, filet mignon stroganoff, and spinach tagliatelle with collard greens. Check Beckett's Table's Facebook and Instagram pages the Wednesday before to see what each week's featured pasta will be.

Laugh (or scream in this case) it up on a full stomach. Flix Brewhouse

Thursday, September 5

It Chapter Two Pre-Release Event

Flix Brewhouse

1 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler



The night before the anticipated sequel to It comes out, Flix Brewhouse is putting on one bloody bash. Well, not really, but the special menu will include funnel cake fries with blood-red raspberry sauce and beer floats. Showtimes start at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Three-Course Family Dinner

Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches

1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler



Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches is all about the local purveyors, and this three-course, $22.95 meal is no exception. In the first course, Superstition Farms provides the honey butter to go along with fresh biscuits and Crooked Sky Farms vegetable chili. Second course consists of a family-style barbecue featuring Wilson Farms pulled pork and an Udder Delights watermelon delight sorbet intermezzo. Last, third course is root beer or cherry cream floats with DNA Chocolate. Purchase a ticket online or by calling 480-361-2153.

Noble Bread is the Macintosh's partner of the month for the Third Thursday Dinner Series. Lauren Saria

Thursday, September 19

Third Thursdays Dinner Series The Macintosh

2119 East Camelback Road, Suite A21The Macintosh continues its dinner series this month, teaming up with Noble Bread for a four-course meal. And FYI, drink pairings are optional. Check back for more specific menu details once it gets closer to the big day. The event goes from 5 p.m. until close.

Thursday, September 19

Acrylic Paint Pouring Class

LDV Winery Tasting Room

7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale



Even if you're not a good artist, some wine will make you feel like one. Feel like a natural at acrylic painting inside LDV Winery Tasting Room, which is teaming up with Paint and Create for a night of fun. The $50 class starts at 6:30 p.m. There will also be discounts on bottles available for students. Call Teresa at 623-297-6532 to sign up.

Wednesday, September 25

Craft Night With Stencil Studio

Provision Coffee Bar

4501 North 32nd Street



Get ahead on your Halloween decorating by creating your own festive pumpkin centerpiece made out of fabric. Provision Coffee Bar is teaming up with Stencil Studio for this spooky and artistic session from 7 to 9 p.m. Food and drink may be purchased during the event.

Green chile enchiladas at Urban Margarita. Urban Margarita

Saturday, September 28

Afternoon Cooking Class Urban Margarita

6685 West Beardsley Road, #180, Glendale

Learn how to make Hatch green chile enchiladas with Mexican street corn during this 2 p.m. cooking class at Urban Margarita. You'll also get to sip on a margarita, of course, and maybe a mimosa or two. The cost is $30 per person plus tax and tip. Call 623-561-6674 to reserve your spot.

Sunday, September 29

Jazz & Jambalaya

Southern Rail

300 West Camelback Road



Beautiful fall Arizona weather, smooth jazz, flavorful cocktails, and comfort food on the patio — what more could you want? Southern Rail's weekly series showcases local artists and Chef Justin Beckett's signature jambalaya. Reserve your spot by calling 602-200-0085.