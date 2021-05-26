A Dirty Dozen Dining and Drinking Deals for Memorial Day in Phoenix

EXPAND There are plenty of dining and drinking deals in the Valley honoring Memorial Day 2021. Abuelo's

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Summer's here, unofficially: Memorial Day is this weekend. Several Valley restaurants have rolled out dining and drink specials for the big occasion, including special cocktails and all-day happy hours, as well as discounts on the entire bill for military personnel. Below, find 13 choices for those who are ready to embrace summer in a festive way. Abuelo's Multiple Locations

From Thursday, May 27, to Monday, May 31, Abuelo's is offering its red-white-blue margarita in celebration of Memorial Day for $8.95. Complement your drink with appetizers like green chile quesadillas, guacamole and chips, and nachos. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



Grimaldi's Pizzeria is offering 15 percent off to active and retired veterans on all orders. This discount is available on Memorial Day, but all seven restaurants celebrate the military personnel year-round. Valid military identification required to receive the discount.

AZ Women in Food Multiple Locations



Support local women-led businesses by ordering a picnic from AZ Women in Food. Pickled vegetables are from THAT Brewery, pâté and jam with pickled onions and bread is courtesy of the Farish House, golden milk pancake mix with pistachio rose topping comes from 24 Carrots, and house pimento chips are from The Market by Jennifer's (plus, way more). Packages cost $80. There are four pick up locations around the Valley. Packages are available Friday, May 27, through Saturday, May 28. Pre-order at the AZ Women in Food website.



EXPAND Grab festive donuts from Chin Up during Memorial Day. Chin Up Donuts

Chin Up Donuts 7325 East Frank Lloyd Wright, #103, Scottsdale



In honor of Memorial Day, Chin Up is making special red-white-blue donuts. Grab yours from Friday, May 28, through Monday, May 31. Oreo, lavender fields, and other flavors are also available.

Humble Pie Multiple Locations



All Humble Pie locations are offering 10 percent off for all military with valid ID, available year-round. Choose from custom-made pizzas, salads, and pastas for lunch or dinner.

EXPAND Cool off with this Amalfi spritzer from The Sicilian Butcher. The Sicilian Butcher

The Sicilian Butcher Multiple Locations



Mixologist Matt Allen is debuting a new summer cocktail menu at The Sicilian Butcher in time for Memorial Day weekend. Enjoy an Amalfi spritz with Prosecco, elderflower, pear liqueur, and Mediterranean tonic water for $12.

Diego Pops 4338 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Enjoy a fiesta-style celebration for Memorial Day at Diego Pops. Food and drink specials run from Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31. On Memorial Day, guests can enjoy $3 tacos all day and also take advantage of happy hour that runs from 3 to 6 p.m.

Angry Crab Shack Multiple Locations



With valid identification, all military will receive 10 percent off of meals at Angry Crab Shack (which it offer year-round). Make a day of it and choose from seafood boils with snow and king crab, shrimp, crawfish, and lobster with signature sauces.

EXPAND There are several packages available at Miracle Mile Deli. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli is giving groups a reason to celebrate with the Memorial Day family packs. The pastrami pack is $75 and includes two pounds of hot pastrami, two kaiser rolls, one pound of Coleslaw, one tin of macaroni and cheese, four kosher dill pickle spears, and two slices of pie. This package serves four to six people. Other packages are also available including the Bountiful Blitz for $95 and The Super Stocker for $125. Call 602-776-0992 to order.

Roaring Fork 4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Roaring Fork is serving summer favorites on Monday, May 31. Caesar salads are $6.50, guacamole and chips are $8.50, and entrees like chicken tinga tacos and queso con Puerco for $8.50. Other options include smoked chicken wings and rotisserie chicken flatbread for $11 and Roaring Fork's "Big Ass" burger for $12.50. Wine by the glass is available for $6 and cocktails are $7. These specials run through Labor Day.

EXPAND Happy hour will be celebrated all day at Pedal Haus. Pedal Haus

Pedal Haus Brewery Multiple Locations



Happy hour will be celebrated all day on Monday, May 31, at Pedal Haus Brewery. Bottomless breakfast will be available for $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. which includes a Pedal Haus beer, mimosa, beer-mosa, or bloody mary. Veterans who order Day Drink Light Lager will receive a free day drinker T-shirt. Military identification is required.

STK Steakhouse 7134 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale



During Memorial Day weekend, STK Steakhouse is honoring veterans, active duty, and frontline essential workers with a discount of 20 percent off the check on Monday, May 31. Valid identification is required. Those who prefer takeout can order $7.99 burgers during the weekend as well. Call 480-582-6171 for reservations.