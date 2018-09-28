Chile Pepper Festival Takes Over Roosevelt Row on Saturday

Roosevelt Row about to be flooded with a tide of chile heat

The seventh annual Roosevelt Row Chile Pepper Festival will be bringing serious heat to Roosevelt Row this weekend. On Saturday, September 29, Roosevelt Street will close between First and Third streets. And then, starting at 5 p.m., restaurants will be serving chile-fueled bites.

There will be Hatch chile roasting.

There will be cooking and cocktail demos.

There will be music, mariachi, and salsa dancing lessons.

More than a dozen eateries will be plating food channeling our planet's favorite nightshade, the chile. Look out for plates from the likes of SoSoba, Trapp Haus BBQ, Welcome Diner, and the newly rebooted PAZ Cantina.

Admission to the event will set you back $10. Kids get in free. (Kids will be able to check out activities with the Heard Museum and Phoenix Center for the Arts.)

Those who want to temper their heat the right way will be able to wrangle drinks from a margarita station or the Deschutes Brewery Beer Garden.

Headlining the event will be the Chile Pepper Challenge, pitting the participating restaurants against one another in a tasting to see which chile-charged eat is the best. One of the categories will be for desserts that make use of chile peppers.

The festivities run from 5 to 10 p.m.