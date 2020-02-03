January Openings and Closings: Hello Nobu, Bye Mother Bunch Brewing

Was the Valley’s New Year’s resolution to open more than 30 new restaurants in the first month of 2020? Because that’s exactly what happened. A number of impressive eateries opened their doors to the hungry and curious Phoenix public, including Sherpa Kitchen, Nobu, Josephine., and more. And as we recap every month, a few places have split the Valley restaurant scene, like Mother Bunch Brewing and the recently remodeled Tempe Public Market Cafe.
Let’s dig in.
Openings
Agave’s Restaurant15406 Maricopa Road, Maricopa
Located at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Resort and Casino, Agave’s Restaurant has reopened after a four-month renovation. The refreshed 3,869-square-foot space has a revamped menu of breakfast and lunch items by executive chef Colin Ribble.
Bamboo Sushi2502 East Camelback Road, #119
Biltmore Fashion Park is now home to Bamboo Sushi, a sustainable sushi restaurant based in Portland, Oregon. This is the first Arizona location of the Japanese restaurant, which offers signature rolls, nigiri, and soon, a full bar menu.
Biscuits Restaurant623 East Elliot Road
The fourth Valley location of Biscuits has opened in the Ahwatukee area. The family-owned breakfast joint offers pancakes, omelets, salads, sandwiches, coffee, and more.
Breakfast Kitchen Bar21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #18-1010
Breakfast Kitchen Bar has opened its second Valley location at Desert Ridge Marketplace. The breakfast and brunch spot is known for items like the shrimp scampi omelet, Philly steak and eggs Benedict, power protein chocolate pancakes, and morning cocktails like the BKB Bloody Mary and Dirty Chai.
Chutneys Indian Cuisine1801 East Baseline Road, Tempe
After longer-than-expected renovations, Chutneys Indian Cuisine has reopened in south Tempe. Patrons are encouraged to hit the lunch buffet, refamiliarize themselves with the Muglai Chicken Naan, or grab a nightcap at the bar.
Cock N’ Tails Restaurant & Lounge6101 North Seventh Street
Located in uptown Phoenix in a spot formerly occupied by the Hatter and Hare and Joe’s Midnight Run, Cock N’ Tails is a rock 'n’ roll-themed eatery with menu items like Bad-to-the-Bone Marrow and Dixie Chicken. The restaurant is run by owner Kurtis Johnson and executive Chef Donna Sites.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers5005 East Chandler Boulevard
The local chain Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has opened its 14th location (and 12th in the Valley) in Ahwatukee.
College Bar & Grill740 South Mill Avenue, Suite D130, Tempe
College Bar & Grill has closed, relocated, and reopened on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe. But you can still expect beer, wings, and lots of ASU sports coverage.
Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar23335 North Scottsdale Road, Suite D105, Scottsdale
A new New American restaurant has opened in Scottsdale, courtesy of partners Christi and James Rice and John Rucker. The Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar menu is inspired by regional cuisine from New York, Texas, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Arizona. Diners may choose from nine house mule cocktails.
Extreme Pizza1121 South Higley Road, #102, Mesa
The California-based Extreme Pizza has opened its first Arizona location in east Mesa. The menu lists 26 specialty pizzas, plus other Italian-American offerings like calzones, sub sandwiches, wings, and beer and wine.
Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup290 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler
The fast-casual, build-your-own-enchilada Mexican restaurant has opened its fourth Valley location, this time in downtown Chandler. The 2,200-square-foot Gadzooks Chandler is located at Arizona Avenue and Frye Road. Osborn Oro margaritas and Wren House Brewing Co. beer will also be served.
Goldwater Brewing Co.5942 East Longbow Parkway, #105, Mesa
The family-owned Goldwater Brewing Co. has opened its second location, a 2,200-square-foot tap room in Mesa at the Longbow Marketplace.
Hot N Juicy Crawfish7000 East Mayo Boulevard, #1114
The third Valley location of Hot N Juicy Crawfish — known for by-the-pound spicy crawfish — has opened in northeast Phoenix.
Hula's Modern Tiki High Street5450 East High Street, #101
A third location of Hula's Modern Tiki has opened in north Phoenix and offers lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch in its retro-tiki hut atmosphere. The new Hula’s offers a wraparound outdoor patio with fire pits and, yes, mai tais, facing High Street.
Josephine.218 East Portland Street
Globally inspired cuisine with a French twist is the vibe at Josephine., located at the corner of Third and Portland streets. The little black 1919 bungalow is True North Studio Lifestyle's new restaurant concept, and it's run by executive Chef Ryan Pitts — formerly chef de cuisine at Café Monarch and sous chef at Citizen Public House.
Koibito Poke9788 West Northern Avenue, Peoria
Park West in Peoria has welcomed yet another new tenant, the custom poke bowl concept Koibito Poke.
Matt's Big Breakfast13610 North Scottsdale Road, #1, Scottsdale
Matt's Big Breakfast has opened its fifth location in the Valley, and its first spot in Scottsdale.
Morning Kick Breakfast & Cold Brew3076 East Chandler Heights Road, #101, Gilbert
The brick-and-mortar version of the Morning Kick Breakfast & Cold Brew has arrived in southeast Gilbert. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Mindy Durall and Scott Waldron.
Mythical Coffee1090 South Gilbert Road, #102, Gilbert
Gilbert Town Square is now home to Mythical Coffee, a sleek, modern-looking little coffee shop with ethically selected beans. Expect specialty coffee drinks and baked goods.
Nobu7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
The 10,653-square-foot Nobu Scottsdale is located on the lower level of the Scottsdale Fashion Square luxury wing. The famed Japanese restaurant was founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, and (fun fact) was first opened in New York City in 1994 by Robert De Niro and producer Meir Teper.
Oregano’s Pizza Bistro15544 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
Oregano's has opened its 16th location in the Valley, this one in north Scottsdale — the third location in the restaurant's hometown.
Raising Cane’s1781 East Warner Road, Tempe
The Louisiana-based fast food joint Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has opened its second location in Tempe.
Revolu Modern Taqueria & Bar5538 North Seventh Street
The former Farm & Craft spot in Uptown Phoenix’s The Colony is now home to the second location of Revolu Modern Taqueria & Bar. Expect tacos, burritos, fajitas, margaritas, imported beers, and more.
Rosa's Mexican Grill3002 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler
After nearly 30 years of serving Baja-style Mexican food in Mesa, Rosa’s Mexican Grill has opened a second location. The new Valley spot is found at Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road in Chandler.
Shake Shack2024 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert
The New York-based burger joint Shake Shack has opened its fifth Valley location, this one at Gilbert's SanTan Village.
Sherpa Kitchen1533 West Elliot Road, #101, Gilbert
Sherpa Kitchen is the brick-and-mortar spinoff of the Everest Momo food truck, and it's located at McQueen and Elliot roads. The new Nepali restaurant offers those beloved dumplings, plus noodles, samosas, curries, and more.
Taste of Peru1245 West Guadalupe Road, Suite B-7, Mesa
Southwest Mesa has welcomed a new Peruvian restaurant to the Valley: Taste of Peru. The menu lists appetizers like leche de tigre, Peruvian roasted chicken and stir-fry, and house specialties like the ceviche mixto.
The Culinary Escape127 West Main Street, Mesa
Downtown Mesa has another new restaurant to check out, and this one is escape-room themed. Expect American pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and something of a steampunk aesthetic at The Culinary Escape.
The Stir Coffee Bar and Gin & Reel5415 East High Street, #103
A retro coffee bar and vintage-style speakeasy, The Stir Coffee Bar and Gin & Reel is now open on High Street. It's owned by Rick Bronson, the same proprietor behind Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy on High Street.
Truland Burgers & Greens140 North Arizona Avenue, #100, Chandler
Tucson’s Truland Burgers & Greens has opened its second location, which is found in the Overstreet area near downtown Chandler. Truland specializes in gourmet burgers and salads and offers cocktails, beer, and wine.
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade9455 West Glendale Avenue, #120, Glendale
Westgate Entertainment District has welcomed Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade into the fold. The Hawaii-based eatery offers Mason jars full of unique lemonade flavors, acai bowls, and gourmet toasts. This is the fourth location to open in the Valley.
Closings
Cantina Laredo
The lone Arizona location of Cantina Laredo has closed at Gilbert’s SanTan Village after more than 12 years.
Condesa
Downtown giventh and downtown taketh away: Condesa, a restaurant, cafe, and craft cocktail bar in downtown Phoenix's Renaissance Square, has closed after about a month.
Mother Bunch Brewing
The female-owned Garfield District brewery has closed on Seventh Street at the edge of downtown Phoenix. Mother Bunch Brewing had been in business for more than five years.
PDQ
Chicken shack PDQ — People Dedicated to Quality — has closed both its Paradise Valley and Tempe locations.
Tempe Public Market Cafe
Found at Rural and Warner roads, Tempe Public Market Cafe reopened last summer after a heavy remodel. Now it has re-closed, but for good this time. Dave Chamberlin was president of the 3,400-square-foot south Tempe eatery.
