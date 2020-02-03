January Openings and Closings: Hello Nobu, Bye Mother Bunch Brewing

Was the Valley’s New Year’s resolution to open more than 30 new restaurants in the first month of 2020? Because that’s exactly what happened. A number of impressive eateries opened their doors to the hungry and curious Phoenix public, including Sherpa Kitchen, Nobu, Josephine., and more. And as we recap every month, a few places have split the Valley restaurant scene, like Mother Bunch Brewing and the recently remodeled Tempe Public Market Cafe.

Let’s dig in.

Openings

Agave’s Restaurant 15406 Maricopa Road, Maricopa



Located at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Resort and Casino, Agave’s Restaurant has reopened after a four-month renovation. The refreshed 3,869-square-foot space has a revamped menu of breakfast and lunch items by executive chef Colin Ribble.

Bamboo Sushi 2502 East Camelback Road, #119



Biltmore Fashion Park is now home to Bamboo Sushi, a sustainable sushi restaurant based in Portland, Oregon. This is the first Arizona location of the Japanese restaurant, which offers signature rolls, nigiri, and soon, a full bar menu.

Biscuits Restaurant 623 East Elliot Road



The fourth Valley location of Biscuits has opened in the Ahwatukee area. The family-owned breakfast joint offers pancakes, omelets, salads, sandwiches, coffee, and more.

Breakfast Kitchen Bar 21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #18-1010



Breakfast Kitchen Bar has opened its second Valley location at Desert Ridge Marketplace. The breakfast and brunch spot is known for items like the shrimp scampi omelet, Philly steak and eggs Benedict, power protein chocolate pancakes, and morning cocktails like the BKB Bloody Mary and Dirty Chai.

Chutneys Indian Cuisine 1801 East Baseline Road, Tempe



After longer-than-expected renovations, Chutneys Indian Cuisine has reopened in south Tempe. Patrons are encouraged to hit the lunch buffet, refamiliarize themselves with the Muglai Chicken Naan, or grab a nightcap at the bar.

Cock N’ Tails Restaurant & Lounge 6101 North Seventh Street



Located in uptown Phoenix in a spot formerly occupied by the Hatter and Hare and Joe’s Midnight Run, Cock N’ Tails is a rock 'n’ roll-themed eatery with menu items like Bad-to-the-Bone Marrow and Dixie Chicken. The restaurant is run by owner Kurtis Johnson and executive Chef Donna Sites.

The Valley has been graced with another Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers 5005 East Chandler Boulevard



The local chain Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has opened its 14th location (and 12th in the Valley) in Ahwatukee.

College Bar & Grill 740 South Mill Avenue, Suite D130, Tempe



College Bar & Grill has closed, relocated, and reopened on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe. But you can still expect beer, wings, and lots of ASU sports coverage.

Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar 23335 North Scottsdale Road, Suite D105, Scottsdale



A new New American restaurant has opened in Scottsdale, courtesy of partners Christi and James Rice and John Rucker. The Copper Mule Kitchen & Bar menu is inspired by regional cuisine from New York, Texas, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Arizona. Diners may choose from nine house mule cocktails.

Extreme Pizza 1121 South Higley Road, #102, Mesa



The California-based Extreme Pizza has opened its first Arizona location in east Mesa. The menu lists 26 specialty pizzas, plus other Italian-American offerings like calzones, sub sandwiches, wings, and beer and wine.

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup 290 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler



The fast-casual, build-your-own-enchilada Mexican restaurant has opened its fourth Valley location, this time in downtown Chandler. The 2,200-square-foot Gadzooks Chandler is located at Arizona Avenue and Frye Road. Osborn Oro margaritas and Wren House Brewing Co. beer will also be served.

Goldwater Brewing Co. 5942 East Longbow Parkway, #105, Mesa



The family-owned Goldwater Brewing Co. has opened its second location, a 2,200-square-foot tap room in Mesa at the Longbow Marketplace.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish 7000 East Mayo Boulevard, #1114



The third Valley location of Hot N Juicy Crawfish — known for by-the-pound spicy crawfish — has opened in northeast Phoenix.

High Street is the third location for Hula's.

Hula's Modern Tiki High Street 5450 East High Street, #101



A third location of Hula's Modern Tiki has opened in north Phoenix and offers lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch in its retro-tiki hut atmosphere. The new Hula’s offers a wraparound outdoor patio with fire pits and, yes, mai tais, facing High Street.

Josephine. 218 East Portland Street



Globally inspired cuisine with a French twist is the vibe at Josephine., located at the corner of Third and Portland streets. The little black 1919 bungalow is True North Studio Lifestyle's new restaurant concept, and it's run by executive Chef Ryan Pitts — formerly chef de cuisine at Café Monarch and sous chef at Citizen Public House.

Koibito Poke 9788 West Northern Avenue, Peoria



Park West in Peoria has welcomed yet another new tenant, the custom poke bowl concept Koibito Poke.

Matt's Big Breakfast 13610 North Scottsdale Road, #1, Scottsdale



Matt's Big Breakfast has opened its fifth location in the Valley, and its first spot in Scottsdale.

Morning Kick Breakfast & Cold Brew 3076 East Chandler Heights Road, #101, Gilbert



The brick-and-mortar version of the Morning Kick Breakfast & Cold Brew has arrived in southeast Gilbert. The breakfast and lunch spot is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Mindy Durall and Scott Waldron.

Mythical Coffee 1090 South Gilbert Road, #102, Gilbert



Gilbert Town Square is now home to Mythical Coffee, a sleek, modern-looking little coffee shop with ethically selected beans. Expect specialty coffee drinks and baked goods.

One of Nobu's signature dishes: yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno.

Nobu 7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



The 10,653-square-foot Nobu Scottsdale is located on the lower level of the Scottsdale Fashion Square luxury wing. The famed Japanese restaurant was founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, and (fun fact) was first opened in New York City in 1994 by Robert De Niro and producer Meir Teper.

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro 15544 North Pima Road, Scottsdale



Oregano's has opened its 16th location in the Valley, this one in north Scottsdale — the third location in the restaurant's hometown.

Raising Cane’s 1781 East Warner Road, Tempe



The Louisiana-based fast food joint Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has opened its second location in Tempe.

Revolu Modern Taqueria & Bar 5538 North Seventh Street



The former Farm & Craft spot in Uptown Phoenix’s The Colony is now home to the second location of Revolu Modern Taqueria & Bar. Expect tacos, burritos, fajitas, margaritas, imported beers, and more.

Rosa's Mexican Grill 3002 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler



After nearly 30 years of serving Baja-style Mexican food in Mesa, Rosa’s Mexican Grill has opened a second location. The new Valley spot is found at Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road in Chandler.

Shake Shack 2024 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert



The New York-based burger joint Shake Shack has opened its fifth Valley location, this one at Gilbert's SanTan Village.

Dumplings from the Everest Momo food truck.

Sherpa Kitchen 1533 West Elliot Road, #101, Gilbert



Sherpa Kitchen is the brick-and-mortar spinoff of the Everest Momo food truck, and it's located at McQueen and Elliot roads. The new Nepali restaurant offers those beloved dumplings, plus noodles, samosas, curries, and more.

Taste of Peru 1245 West Guadalupe Road, Suite B-7, Mesa



Southwest Mesa has welcomed a new Peruvian restaurant to the Valley: Taste of Peru. The menu lists appetizers like leche de tigre, Peruvian roasted chicken and stir-fry, and house specialties like the ceviche mixto.

The Culinary Escape 127 West Main Street, Mesa



Downtown Mesa has another new restaurant to check out, and this one is escape-room themed. Expect American pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and something of a steampunk aesthetic at The Culinary Escape.

The Stir Coffee Bar and Gin & Reel 5415 East High Street, #103



A retro coffee bar and vintage-style speakeasy, The Stir Coffee Bar and Gin & Reel is now open on High Street. It's owned by Rick Bronson, the same proprietor behind Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy on High Street.

Truland Burgers & Greens 140 North Arizona Avenue, #100, Chandler



Tucson’s Truland Burgers & Greens has opened its second location, which is found in the Overstreet area near downtown Chandler. Truland specializes in gourmet burgers and salads and offers cocktails, beer, and wine.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade 9455 West Glendale Avenue, #120, Glendale



Westgate Entertainment District has welcomed Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade into the fold. The Hawaii-based eatery offers Mason jars full of unique lemonade flavors, acai bowls, and gourmet toasts. This is the fourth location to open in the Valley.

Mother Bunch Brewing is no more.

Closings

Cantina Laredo

The lone Arizona location of Cantina Laredo has closed at Gilbert’s SanTan Village after more than 12 years.

Condesa

Downtown giventh and downtown taketh away: Condesa, a restaurant, cafe, and craft cocktail bar in downtown Phoenix's Renaissance Square, has closed after about a month.

Mother Bunch Brewing

The female-owned Garfield District brewery has closed on Seventh Street at the edge of downtown Phoenix. Mother Bunch Brewing had been in business for more than five years.

Tempe Public Market Cafe has closed.

PDQ

Chicken shack PDQ — People Dedicated to Quality — has closed both its Paradise Valley and Tempe locations.

Tempe Public Market Cafe

Found at Rural and Warner roads, Tempe Public Market Cafe reopened last summer after a heavy remodel. Now it has re-closed, but for good this time. Dave Chamberlin was president of the 3,400-square-foot south Tempe eatery.