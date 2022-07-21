Support Us

Food and Drink Events Around Greater Phoenix to Fill Your Weekend

July 21, 2022 6:15AM

Start your weekend early with a Thursday night supper club at LDV Winery.
Start your weekend early with a Thursday night supper club at LDV Winery. LDV Winery
Finish your week early with a Thursday night supper club and the rest of the weekend fun is sure to follow.

Metro Phoenix food and drink fans have four fun events to pick from this weekend. Head over to the Melrose District for food trucks and corndogs or make your way downtown for beers and brunch.

Let these metro Phoenix food and drink events fill your schedule from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

Vineyard to Table Supper Club

Thursday, July 21
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 E. Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale
480-664-4822
www.ldvwinery.com
LDV Winery owners Peggy and Curt Dunham are taking over both the wine and food duties for this special evening at the LDV Winery Tasting Room. The multi-course dinner will be paired with LDV wines and is limited to just 20 guests. The cost is $140 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Call Peggy to register at 480-664-4822 or email [email protected]

Food and Drink Events Around Greater Phoenix to Fill Your Weekend
Greenwood Brewing celebrates two years in downtown Phoenix.
Natasha Yee

Greenwood Brewing Anniversary Celebration

Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24
922 North Fifth Street
602-875-8577
greenwoodbrews.com
Downtown Phoenix craft beer destination Greenwood Brewing turns two years old this weekend and it's throwing a multi-day party to celebrate. Friday will feature a new beer release, live music, and a food truck. Saturday includes brewery tours, live music, and more food. Sunday includes a dance cardio and Barre class followed by beers and brunch.

Food and Drink Events Around Greater Phoenix to Fill Your Weekend
Short Leash Hotdogs hosts the Wurst Festival Ever.
Lauren Cusimano

Short Leash Hot Dogs' Wurst Festival Ever

Saturday, July 23
4221 North Seventh Avenue
602-795-2193
shortleashhotdogs.com
This Saturday, Melrose staple Short Leash Hot Dogs is hosting its seventh annual Wurst Festival Ever from 6 to 9 p.m. The event includes five different food trucks, live music and comedy dubbed the "Weinervision Style Contest," beer pairings from Wren House Brewing Co., and small dog adoptions for those looking for a new best friend. For very hungry attendees, try the corndog eating contest as well. The festival is free and open to the public.

Food and Drink Events Around Greater Phoenix to Fill Your Weekend
A selection of dishes from The Thirsty Lion.
Thirsty Lion Pub & Grill

National Tequila Day

Sunday, July 24
Multiple Locations
Drink up at Thirsty Lion Gastropub for National Tequila Day. The restaurant's signature margarita will be $7.95 all day long at all four Valley Thirsty Lion locations. Over at Macayo's Mexican Food, sip on a margarita flight for $7. Pick from flavors like prickly pear, mango, and apple for your four tastings.
Phoenix New Times 7.21.2022

