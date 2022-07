Food and Drink Events Around Greater Phoenix to Fill Your Weekend

Vineyard to Table Supper Club

Finish your week early with a Thursday night supper club and the rest of the weekend fun is sure to follow.Metro Phoenix food and drink fans have four fun events to pick from this weekend. Head over to the Melrose District for food trucks and corndogs or make your way downtown for beers and brunch.Let these metro Phoenix food and drink events fill your schedule from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24. LDV Winery owners Peggy and Curt Dunham are taking over both the wine and food duties for this special evening at the LDV Winery Tasting Room. The multi-course dinner will be paired with LDV wines and is limited to just 20 guests. The cost is $140 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity. Call Peggy to register at 480-664-4822 or email [email protected] Downtown Phoenix craft beer destination Greenwood Brewing turns two years old this weekend and it's throwing a multi-day party to celebrate. Friday will feature a new beer release, live music, and a food truck. Saturday includes brewery tours, live music, and more food. Sunday includes a dance cardio and Barre class followed by beers and brunch.This Saturday, Melrose staple Short Leash Hot Dogs is hosting its seventh annual Wurst Festival Ever from 6 to 9 p.m. The event includes five different food trucks, live music and comedy dubbed the "Weinervision Style Contest," beer pairings from Wren House Brewing Co., and small dog adoptions for those looking for a new best friend. For very hungry attendees, try the corndog eating contest as well. The festival is free and open to the public.Drink up at Thirsty Lion Gastropub for National Tequila Day. The restaurant's signature margarita will be $7.95 all day long at all four Valley Thirsty Lion locations. Over at Macayo's Mexican Food, sip on a margarita flight for $7. Pick from flavors like prickly pear, mango, and apple for your four tastings.