Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Events

October Is Packed With Food and Drink Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix

September 30, 2022 6:30AM

Celebrate National Taco Day at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill.
Celebrate National Taco Day at Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill. Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
Make sure you've got an open calendar this October, because metro Phoenix has a ton of food and drink activities lined up. Want to go to a festival? There are plenty. How about drinking your fill of wine, tequila, and beer? No problem. A whole month celebrating all things pasta? Yep, we have it.

Check out our full list of all the things to do around the Valley in the next 31 days. You definitely won't be going hungry or thirsty.
click to enlarge
More than 25 breweries and restaurants are participating in the Urban Ale Trail.
Melissa Fossum
Urban Ale Trail
Saturday, October 1
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel
340 North Third Street
602-262-2500
It's the ninth year of the Urban Ale Trail, a self-guided tour of some of downtown Phoenix's best bars, breweries, and restaurants. Start at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown at 1 p.m. to receive an exclusive pint glass and then continue to your choice of more than 25 stops. Each location will serve 4-ounce samples of beer for $5 each plus a complimentary snack.
click to enlarge
The Toscana Pasta comes with creamy pesto sauce, garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, and spinach at Streets of New York.
Streets of New York
National Pasta Month
Saturday, October 1 through Monday, October 31
Multiple Locations
Pasta, oh how we love you. From traditional spaghetti and meatballs to fettuccine Alfredo, bowties with pesto and penne alla vodka, there are many ways to enjoy the Italian delicacy. October is National Pasta Month, and several Valley restaurants are offering specials. Brio Italian Grille's Campanelle Carbonara is $24.99 while the Frutti di Mare with shrimp, scallops, and mussels is $29.99 this month. Over at Buca di Beppo, you can get the roasted mushroom ravioli, Campanelle Rustica, or smokey bacon and sausage shells. It's $30 for a small dish or $42 for a large. On Wednesdays, Streets of New York's three large meatballs and pasta is $8.99 for dine-in, takeout, and online ordering with the promo code PASTAMB. Other favorites there are Lorrie's Lasagna and the Toscana Pasta.
click to enlarge
Enjoy the views at Skysill Rooftop Lounge.
Skysill Rooftop Lounge
Sun Devil Saturdays
Saturday, October 1 through Saturday, November 19
Skysill Rooftop Lounge at the Westin Tempe
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885
Skysill Rooftop Lounge has a bird's-eye view of the Sun Devil Football Stadium, and every Saturday through November 19, you can tailgate and watch the college matchups on Skysill's expansive video screen wall. Grab all the $4 hot dogs, $6 speciality dogs, and $3 ranch chips you can eat from noon to 5 p.m. Domestic beers are six for $25, 70-ounce pitchers are $24, and Sun Devil Spritz cocktails are $16.
click to enlarge
Salad and Go is opening another Phoenix location.
Salad and Go
Restaurant Opening
Sunday, October 2
Salad and Go 2301 North 44th Street
Salad and Go's newest location is opening at 44th and Oak streets in Phoenix. This brings the company closer to its goal of having 90 locations open by the end of the year. The drive-thru restaurant offers affordable salads, soup, wraps, and breakfast burritos.
click to enlarge
The taco selection at A Su Salud.
A Su Salud
National Taco Day
Tuesday, October 4
Multiple Locations
Throughout the Valley, there are a variety of options for you on National Taco Day. At A Su Salud, Pita Jungle's virtual Mexican grill located within its Mesa location, get two-for-one chicken, veggie, shrimp, or wood-fired and marinated Mahi tacos. The deal is for dine-in only. Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill is giving customers $1.50 off its specialty tacos like the pork belly and beer-battered avocado. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $9 appetizers and cocktails, $2 off beer, $3 off wine, and $5 wells spirits.

click to enlarge
Everyone loves pretzels, especially at Oktoberfest.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Four Peaks Oktoberfest
Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9
Tempe Beach Park
80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
480-350-5200
Four Peaks Oktoberfest is back for its 49th year. The three-day festival at Tempe Beach Park has all your German food favorites like brats, potato salad, and soft pretzels plus other carnival fare. Activities include rides, a stein holding contest, a dachshund race, and live music. The festival is $20 to enter on Friday and Saturday (though those younger than 21 get in for free) and free for everyone on Sunday.
click to enlarge
Get ready to enjoy Greek food and drinks at the Original Phoenix Greek Festival.
Phoenix Greek Festival
Original Phoenix Greek Festival
Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9
Holy Trinity Orthodox Greek Church
1973 East Maryland Avenue
602-264-7863
Get a taste of traditional Greek food, enjoy live music and dancing, and shop for art at the 61st annual Original Phoenix Greek Festival. It's $5 to enter plus $10 to park in the church parking lot or there's a free shuttle bus leaving from the nearby Charles Schwab office at 2423 East Lincoln Drive every 15 minutes. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
click to enlarge
The spread at Crawfish Cafe.
Crawfish Cafe
Restaurant Opening
Saturday, October 8
Crawfish Cafe
28 South Dobson Road, Mesa
480-833-1642
A Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant is opening its first location outside of the Lone Star state, right here in Arizona. Crawfish Cafe will land on Dobson Road in Mesa and is celebrating its opening day on October 8. The first 50 people who stop by from noon to 10 p.m. will receive free swag. Menu items will be 20 percent off all day. Crawfish Cafe is set to open another location in Glendale next year.
click to enlarge
Sip wine at Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse.
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse
Fine Wines of Italy
Wednesday, October 12
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse
7212 East Ho Hum Drive, Carefree
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse and Quench Fine Wines are coming together for a special five-course meal with wine pairings. Start with Prosciutto di Parma followed by grilled jumbo prawns, ravioli bolognese, Mediterranean marinated filet mignon, and Maria's Panna Cotta. The cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 602-374-4784 to make a reservation.

Lifetime Achievement Dinner
Friday, October 14
Wrigley Mansion
2501 East Telawa Trail
602-955-4079
Banner Health CEO and President Peter Fine is receiving a lifetime achievement award for his support of The Joy Bus over the years. The nonprofit was founded in 2011 by chef Jennifer Caraway to help deliver healthy meals to those struggling with cancer. The dinner will be held at the Wrigley Mansion from 5 to 10 p.m. and is open to the public, with food and drinks, live music, and an auction. Tickets are $150 per person.
click to enlarge
Patricia Quinn, Tim Curry, and Nell Campbell in 1975's The Rocky Horror Picture Show .
Flickr/Peter K. Levy
Rocky Horror Interactive Dinner
Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
Do the time warp at Found:RE Phoenix's four-course meal inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Audience participation is welcomed, and there will be a costume contest. Taste wedding soup in the first course, there's a Bloody Orange Salad for "Act II," meatloaf is on the plate for "Act III," and you'll get a rocky road creation dessert for the finale. The cost is $79 per person plus fees, and cocktails, bottles of wine, and Champagne will be available for purchase.
click to enlarge
The treats at Scoopwell's Dough Bar are spooned straight from the mixing bowl.
Scoopwell's Dough Bar
Fall Festival
Saturday, October 22
Uptown Plaza
14 East Camelback Road
Uptown Plaza is celebrating the spooky season with a family-friendly fall festival from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome to go trick-or-treating at stores throughout the shopping center including Capsule, Francesca's, Local Nomad, Manor, and Scoopwell's Dough Bar. There will also be mini golf, face painting, and balloon sculptures.
click to enlarge
Bottles of Tequila Corrido will also be available for purchase.
Tequila Corrido
Tequila Corrido Dinner
Thursday, October 27
Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-376-2600
Enjoy a four-course meal from the Hotel Valley Ho's restaurant Zuzu paired with cocktails made with Tequila Corrido, a spirit brand with headquarters in Scottsdale. Start with shrimp and abalone ceviche followed by duck and pork tostadas, bone-in short rib "Colorado," and elote cake. The dinner costs $109 plus tax and gratuity.

Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival
Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30
Kierland Commons
5205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-348-1577
Kierland Commons will be home to the first ever Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival happening on October 29 and 30. Explore Arizona's wine regions with wine tasting from 15 wineries while strolling along Main Street and listening to live music. There will be artwork from around the globe. Tickets are $35 on Saturday and $30 on Sunday and include a commemorative wine glass and 10 tastings.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Julie Levin is a writer, digital specialist, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her fiancé. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Best of Phoenix 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation