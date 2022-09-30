October Is Packed With Food and Drink Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix

Check out our full list of all the things to do around the Valley in the next 31 days. You definitely won't be going hungry or thirsty.
Saturday, October 1
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel
340 North Third Street
602-262-2500
It's the ninth year of the Urban Ale Trail, a self-guided tour of some of downtown Phoenix's best bars, breweries, and restaurants. Start at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown at 1 p.m. to receive an exclusive pint glass and then continue to your choice of more than 25 stops. Each location will serve 4-ounce samples of beer for $5 each plus a complimentary snack.
Saturday, October 1 through Monday, October 31
Multiple Locations
Pasta, oh how we love you. From traditional spaghetti and meatballs to fettuccine Alfredo, bowties with pesto and penne alla vodka, there are many ways to enjoy the Italian delicacy. October is National Pasta Month, and several Valley restaurants are offering specials. Brio Italian Grille's Campanelle Carbonara is $24.99 while the Frutti di Mare with shrimp, scallops, and mussels is $29.99 this month. Over at Buca di Beppo, you can get the roasted mushroom ravioli, Campanelle Rustica, or smokey bacon and sausage shells. It's $30 for a small dish or $42 for a large. On Wednesdays, Streets of New York's three large meatballs and pasta is $8.99 for dine-in, takeout, and online ordering with the promo code PASTAMB. Other favorites there are Lorrie's Lasagna and the Toscana Pasta.
Saturday, October 1 through Saturday, November 19
Skysill Rooftop Lounge at the Westin Tempe
11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885
Skysill Rooftop Lounge has a bird's-eye view of the Sun Devil Football Stadium, and every Saturday through November 19, you can tailgate and watch the college matchups on Skysill's expansive video screen wall. Grab all the $4 hot dogs, $6 speciality dogs, and $3 ranch chips you can eat from noon to 5 p.m. Domestic beers are six for $25, 70-ounce pitchers are $24, and Sun Devil Spritz cocktails are $16.
Sunday, October 2
Salad and Go 2301 North 44th Street
Salad and Go's newest location is opening at 44th and Oak streets in Phoenix. This brings the company closer to its goal of having 90 locations open by the end of the year. The drive-thru restaurant offers affordable salads, soup, wraps, and breakfast burritos.
Tuesday, October 4
Multiple Locations
Throughout the Valley, there are a variety of options for you on National Taco Day. At A Su Salud, Pita Jungle's virtual Mexican grill located within its Mesa location, get two-for-one chicken, veggie, shrimp, or wood-fired and marinated Mahi tacos. The deal is for dine-in only. Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill is giving customers $1.50 off its specialty tacos like the pork belly and beer-battered avocado. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $9 appetizers and cocktails, $2 off beer, $3 off wine, and $5 wells spirits.
Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9
Tempe Beach Park
80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
480-350-5200
Four Peaks Oktoberfest is back for its 49th year. The three-day festival at Tempe Beach Park has all your German food favorites like brats, potato salad, and soft pretzels plus other carnival fare. Activities include rides, a stein holding contest, a dachshund race, and live music. The festival is $20 to enter on Friday and Saturday (though those younger than 21 get in for free) and free for everyone on Sunday.
Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9
Holy Trinity Orthodox Greek Church
1973 East Maryland Avenue
602-264-7863
Get a taste of traditional Greek food, enjoy live music and dancing, and shop for art at the 61st annual Original Phoenix Greek Festival. It's $5 to enter plus $10 to park in the church parking lot or there's a free shuttle bus leaving from the nearby Charles Schwab office at 2423 East Lincoln Drive every 15 minutes. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, October 8
Crawfish Cafe
28 South Dobson Road, Mesa
480-833-1642
A Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant is opening its first location outside of the Lone Star state, right here in Arizona. Crawfish Cafe will land on Dobson Road in Mesa and is celebrating its opening day on October 8. The first 50 people who stop by from noon to 10 p.m. will receive free swag. Menu items will be 20 percent off all day. Crawfish Cafe is set to open another location in Glendale next year.
Wednesday, October 12
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse
7212 East Ho Hum Drive, Carefree
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse and Quench Fine Wines are coming together for a special five-course meal with wine pairings. Start with Prosciutto di Parma followed by grilled jumbo prawns, ravioli bolognese, Mediterranean marinated filet mignon, and Maria's Panna Cotta. The cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 602-374-4784 to make a reservation.
Lifetime Achievement Dinner
Friday, October 14
Wrigley Mansion
2501 East Telawa Trail
602-955-4079
Banner Health CEO and President Peter Fine is receiving a lifetime achievement award for his support of The Joy Bus over the years. The nonprofit was founded in 2011 by chef Jennifer Caraway to help deliver healthy meals to those struggling with cancer. The dinner will be held at the Wrigley Mansion from 5 to 10 p.m. and is open to the public, with food and drinks, live music, and an auction. Tickets are $150 per person.
Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22
Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000Do the time warp at Found:RE Phoenix's four-course meal inspired by The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Audience participation is welcomed, and there will be a costume contest. Taste wedding soup in the first course, there's a Bloody Orange Salad for "Act II," meatloaf is on the plate for "Act III," and you'll get a rocky road creation dessert for the finale. The cost is $79 per person plus fees, and cocktails, bottles of wine, and Champagne will be available for purchase.
Saturday, October 22
Uptown Plaza
14 East Camelback Road
Thursday, October 27
Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-376-2600
Enjoy a four-course meal from the Hotel Valley Ho's restaurant Zuzu paired with cocktails made with Tequila Corrido, a spirit brand with headquarters in Scottsdale. Start with shrimp and abalone ceviche followed by duck and pork tostadas, bone-in short rib "Colorado," and elote cake. The dinner costs $109 plus tax and gratuity.
Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival
Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30
Kierland Commons
5205 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-348-1577
Kierland Commons will be home to the first ever Kierland Fine Art and Wine Festival happening on October 29 and 30. Explore Arizona's wine regions with wine tasting from 15 wineries while strolling along Main Street and listening to live music. There will be artwork from around the globe. Tickets are $35 on Saturday and $30 on Sunday and include a commemorative wine glass and 10 tastings.