A Peep at 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week Eateries and Dates

The Arizona Restaurant Association has announced the dates and participating restaurants for its 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week, or ARW. The anticipated 10-day culinary event will be held Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 29. And as we’ve come to expect and await from ARW, Phoenix eateries will be offering three-course meals and prix-fixe menus at $33 or $44 per guest.

Restaurants participating in the 12th anniversary of Arizona Restaurant Week include some heavy hitters like Nobuo at Teeter House, The Gladly, Citizen Public House, Ghost Ranch, and Barrio Queen.

Drink in the Phoenix scenery during the 2019 Fall ARW. David Blakeman

There's also a slew of hotel darlings like Hearth ‘61 at Mountain Shadows, J&G Steakhouse at the Phoenician Resort, LON’s at the Hermosa Inn, and Prado at Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia.

“Consumer demand for restaurants in Arizona has been the highest it’s ever been, and that’s why we see such support each year during both Spring and Fall Restaurant Week,” says Steve Chucri, Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO, in a press release. “We are proud to be leading the charge in an initiative that helps diners discover some of the best local, chef-driven restaurants as well as support some of the most well-known restaurants in the state.”

For more information, and a full list of participating restaurants, see the Arizona Restaurant Week website.