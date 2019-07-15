 


    Herban Planet
The 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week is Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 29.
The 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week is Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 29.
David Blakeman

A Peep at 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week Eateries and Dates

Lauren Cusimano | July 15, 2019 | 6:00am
The Arizona Restaurant Association has announced the dates and participating restaurants for its 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week, or ARW. The anticipated 10-day culinary event will be held Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 29. And as we’ve come to expect and await from ARW, Phoenix eateries will be offering three-course meals and prix-fixe menus at $33 or $44 per guest.

Restaurants participating in the 12th anniversary of Arizona Restaurant Week include some heavy hitters like Nobuo at Teeter House, The Gladly, Citizen Public House, Ghost Ranch, and Barrio Queen.

There's also a slew of hotel darlings like Hearth ‘61 at Mountain Shadows, J&G Steakhouse at the Phoenician Resort, LON’s at the Hermosa Inn, and Prado at Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia.

“Consumer demand for restaurants in Arizona has been the highest it’s ever been, and that’s why we see such support each year during both Spring and Fall Restaurant Week,” says Steve Chucri, Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO, in a press release. “We are proud to be leading the charge in an initiative that helps diners discover some of the best local, chef-driven restaurants as well as support some of the most well-known restaurants in the state.”

For more information, and a full list of participating restaurants, see the Arizona Restaurant Week website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

