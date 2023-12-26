The 15 biggest restaurant closures of 2023 in metro Phoenix

Throughout 2023, dozens of restaurants closed around the Valley. But while some quietly fizzled out, others closed with a bang. Whether they were highly anticipated new spots that closed after just a few months, or staples that had been serving customers for decades, these restaurant closings stung a little extra. Here are the 15 biggest restaurant closings to hit metro Phoenix in 2023.
When Gastromé Market opened in Gainey Ranch in September 2022, it made a splash. Social media influencers frequented the swanky spot, posting about their glasses of Champagne and shopping sprees to buy artisan cheese, jam, and wine at the gourmet marketplace. A month after the market's opening, a restaurant joined the mix, serving baked Camembert drizzled with hot honey and extravagant cocktails. But all the hype didn't last very long, as Gastromé's owners announced its closure less than six months after opening.
Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue
A Valley favorite for brisket and pulled pork closed after 14 years in Cave Creek. The owners, Bryan and Donna Dooley shared the news, explaining that the closure was due to being "ready for a change! Life balance! It’s as simple as that!" They threw a blowout final day party on April 22, which was also Chef Dooley's birthday. The space has remained a barbecue staple, however, as the Dooleys passed the torch to the family-run Cryin' Coyote BBQ.
One of the Valley's most iconic restaurants closed after service on May 20 after 46 years. Tomaso's on Camelback left its mark on the Phoenix dining scene and spurred on a restaurant empire owned by chef Tomaso Maggiore's children. But the original restaurant, located on the corner of 32nd Street and Camelback Road, was opened in 1977 by Maggiore and his wife Patricia. Maggiore died in 2021 following a years-long battle with cancer.
Restaurant industry veterans Nico Doniele and Nick Neuman, who also owns Scottsdale's EVO, opened Santé with the mission of providing a restaurant where those with dietary restrictions didn't have to sacrifice quality or flavor to find something to eat. The menu included many vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free items available for brunch, dinner and happy hour. However, the Scottsdale restaurant closed in early June, a year and a half after opening.
Neighborhood dive bar Shady's abruptly closed at the end of June, notifying customers and staff in one fell swoop. A GoFundMe was set up to help staff who found themselves suddenly without a job. The space was bought by local bar giants Barter & Shake, the team behind award-winning bars Century Grand, Platform 18, The Grey Hen and UnderTow. That team has since reopened the bar as Sunny's Lounge, a new concept that kept the dive bar feel but serves elevated cocktails.
On July 31, Scottsdale restaurant Sushi Roku closed. The popular spot, located inside the W Scottsdale, served seafood in the Old Town area for 15 years. After its lease ended in July, the chain decided to focus on its other locations, according to a news release announcing the closure.
Verdura
Vegan mainstay Verdura closed in late May with owner Julia Chugerman explaining on her Instagram account that she was no longer involved in the restaurant. She hinted, however, that the overall closure might be temporary, leading fans to seek more information in the comments. However, it became certain that Verdura wouldn't be reopening in its Seventh Street digs when Ahwatukee-area restaurant Brunch Snob opened in the space this fall.
The brick-and-mortar location of The Breadfruit & Rum Bar has been closed since March 2020, but its menu of Jamaican dishes had been available from inside Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour. The pop-up officially ended on Sept. 2 with owner Dwayne Allen explaining his plans to focus on his artisan soda company, Big Marble Organics. As of late November, the recognizable restaurant on Pierce Street in downtown Phoenix has become home to burger bar Bad Jimmy's.
El Charro Hipster Bar and Cafe
El Charro Hipster, a lively hangout on Grand Avenue, closed late this summer after five years. In late July, the owners announced the news, citing a rent hike as the reason. Throughout August, they hosted events and made the most of their last month in business. El Charro Hipster had a unique concept that evolved throughout the day. It served coffee and breakfast in the morning, Mexican and Spanish-inspired foods for lunch and dinner and mezcal cocktails at night. It was a popular spot for live music, open mic nights and local artist events.
Located in a refurbished funeral home, Sin Muerte was one of the more unusual restaurants in the Roosevelt Row area of downtown Phoenix. The menu was entirely vegetarian with many vegan options and took inspiration from places on the same latitude as Phoenix. The catchphrase was "from Maricopa to Morocco" and the concept came from Instrumental Hospitality, the team known for the Asian-inspired restaurant Belly. One of the group's founding members, culinary director Michael Babcock, stepped down in July to spend more time with his family. The restaurant's closing came about a month later. In the announcement, the owners shared that the concept "just didn't work."
Flying Basset Brewing
In mid-September, Flying Basset Brewing took home a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival. It was the first time the Gilbert brewery won an award at the country's top brewing contest. In a bittersweet turn of timing, about a week later, the brewery closed. It opened in 2018 and grew a loyal following of clientele who enjoyed its craft beer and brewpub food.
When Khla opened in downtown Phoenix, it created a buzz. It was down an alleyway and a little hard to find, giving it an in-the-know appeal. It featured edgy murals and string lanterns overhead, and it served a menu of cocktails inspired by Asian ingredients and flavors. But its popularity took a hit following a scandal last November. The bar team worked hard to recover, but inevitably, less than two years after it opened, Khla permanently closed. Owners told Phoenix New Times the decision to shutter was financial.
the Larder + the Delta
Award-winning chef Stephen Jones closed his downtown Phoenix restaurant the Larder + the Delta after five years. The restaurant concept began as part of the DeSoto Central Market food hall before moving a few blocks to its own brick-and-mortar location on Portland Street. It was known for its interesting and creative takes on Southern food and for individual dishes like its famous fried cauliflower.
Fuego Bistro served the Valley for 18 years before announcing its closure this December. The restaurant, formerly located near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road, relocated to The Clarendon Hotel & Spa in 2020. There, it continued serving its Latin fusion menu to hotel guests and the public. It permanently closed on Dec. 16.
Piccolo Virtù, the third restaurant from chef Gio Osso, closed after less than one year in business. It opened in Old Town Scottsdale, joining sister restaurants Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù. Piccolo Virtù served a menu of carefully crafted Italian dishes paired with wines and cocktails. We named it the Valley's Best New Restaurant in our 2023 Best of Phoenix awards. However, after receiving an offer he couldn’t pass up, Osso closed his celebrated new restaurant in December.