Mac DeMarco Announces First Solo Tour, Starting in Phoenix

Smooth, casual, goofy, breezy — these are just a few of the words that could describe Mac DeMarco. Since the release of his breakthrough album 2 in 2012, the Canadian singer-songwriter has become an indie icon thanks to his amiable persona and signature jangly, lo-fi guitar tone. "Ode to Viceroy," "Blue Boy," "On the Level," "Mirror of Reflection" — the guy's put out more soft-rock classics in under a decade than many artists managed to do when the genre was huge back in the '70s
Now, Mac's making some moves. He just announced that he'll be leaving his longtime label Captured Tracks and starting his own, distributed by Caroline Records. The name? Mac's Record Label. A class act as always.
He's also announced his first ever solo tour, the Purple Bobcat Next to the River Tour. He's starting things off right here in Phoenix at Valley Bar on Monday, November 12, following a festival appearance at Tropicalia in Long Beach, California. He'll then jaunt across the south before ending back up in Tuscon at 191 Toole in early December. He's also donating a dollar from every ticket sold to Girls Rock Camps, an awesome charity dedicated to getting young women into making music.
Mac's latest album, the excellent This Old Dog, came out last year and doubled down on the yacht rock influence. Find all his announced tour dates below.
November 3-4 - Long Beach CA - Tropicalia Fest
November 12 - Phoenix AZ - Valley Bar
November 13 - Alubquerque NM - Sister Bar
November 14 - Oklahoma City OK - ACM Performance Lab
November 17 - Chattanooga TN - Walker Theatre
November 18 - Asheville NC - The Grey Eagle
November 20 - Charlotte NC - McGlohon Theater
November 21 - Durham NC - Motorco Music Hall
November 23 - Atlanta GA - King Plow Art Center
November 24 - Athens GA - Georgia Theatre
November 25 - Jackson MS - Hal and Mals
November 26 - New Orleans LA - Music Box Theatre
November 28 - Austin TX - The Paramount Theatre
November 29 - Dallas TX - Texas Theatre
November 30 - San Antonio TX - The Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at the Tobin Center
December 3 - Tuscon AZ - 191 Toole
Mac DeMarco. Monday, November 12, at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue; valleybarphx.com.
