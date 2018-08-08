Mac DeMarco Announces First Solo Tour, Starting in Phoenix

Smooth, casual, goofy, breezy — these are just a few of the words that could describe Mac DeMarco. Since the release of his breakthrough album 2 in 2012, the Canadian singer-songwriter has become an indie icon thanks to his amiable persona and signature jangly, lo-fi guitar tone. "Ode to Viceroy," "Blue Boy," "On the Level," "Mirror of Reflection" — the guy's put out more soft-rock classics in under a decade than many artists managed to do when the genre was huge back in the '70s

Now, Mac's making some moves. He just announced that he'll be leaving his longtime label Captured Tracks and starting his own, distributed by Caroline Records. The name? Mac's Record Label. A class act as always.

He's also announced his first ever solo tour, the Purple Bobcat Next to the River Tour. He's starting things off right here in Phoenix at Valley Bar on Monday, November 12, following a festival appearance at Tropicalia in Long Beach, California. He'll then jaunt across the south before ending back up in Tuscon at 191 Toole in early December. He's also donating a dollar from every ticket sold to Girls Rock Camps, an awesome charity dedicated to getting young women into making music.