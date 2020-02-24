 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Phoenix, you're going to see these guys in March (and April).EXPAND
Phoenix, you're going to see these guys in March (and April).
Penner/Wikimedia Commons

They Heard You, Phoenix: Rage Against the Machine Add a Second Valley Date

Jason Keil | February 24, 2020 | 2:15pm
AA

Rage Against the Machine heard you loud and clear, Phoenix.

The Los Angeles rock quartet of Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford have added a new Phoenix date to their Public Service Announcement reunion tour. Run the Jewels will support them when they play on Wednesday, April 1 (not an April Fools joke, we confirmed), in addition to their original Monday, March 30, performance at Gila River Arena in Glendale. All proceeds from the show will go toward immigrant rights.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster's website. Good luck this second time around.

Related Stories

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >