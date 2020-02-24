They Heard You, Phoenix: Rage Against the Machine Add a Second Valley Date

Phoenix, you're going to see these guys in March (and April).

Rage Against the Machine heard you loud and clear, Phoenix.

The Los Angeles rock quartet of Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford have added a new Phoenix date to their Public Service Announcement reunion tour. Run the Jewels will support them when they play on Wednesday, April 1 (not an April Fools joke, we confirmed), in addition to their original Monday, March 30, performance at Gila River Arena in Glendale. All proceeds from the show will go toward immigrant rights.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster's website. Good luck this second time around.