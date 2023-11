The Rolling Stones are coming to Phoenix in 2024. Here are the details

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones announced a 2024 tour Tuesday morning.The "Hackney Diamonds Tour '24" will make 16 stops around North America next year, and Phoenix is on the schedule.The Stones will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 7.Fans wanting tickets should go to the Rolling Stones' website by 10 a.m. Arizona time on Nov. 28 to receive an exclusive ticket presale code. Participants should receive a presale code and ticket link by 11 a.m Arizona time on Nov. 28. The presale will be live at noon on Nov. 29 through 10 p.m. Nov. 30. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Dec. 1.The last time The Rolling Stones were in town was a show at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 10, 2021.The band recently released their 31st studio album, "Hackney Diamonds," their first new music since 2005.Here's the full tour schedule:April 28, Houston, NRG StadiumMay 2, New Orleans, Jazz FestMay 11, Las Vegas, Allegiant StadiumMay 15, Seattle, Lumen FieldMay 23, East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife StadiumMay 30, Foxboro, Mass. Gillette StadiumJune 3, Orlando, Fla., Camping World StadiumJune 7, Atlanta Mercedes-Benz StadiumJune 11, Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial FieldJune 15, Cleveland, Cleveland Browns StadiumJune 20, Denver, Empower Field at Mile HighJune 27, Chicago, Soldier FieldJuly 5, Vancouver, BC PlaceJuly 10, Los Angeles, SoFi StadiumJuly 17, Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s® Stadium