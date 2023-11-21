 The 2024 Rolling Stones concert in Phoenix: tickets, date, venue | Phoenix New Times
The Rolling Stones are coming to Phoenix in 2024. Here are the details

The "Hackney Diamonds Tour" is stopping in Phoenix next spring.
November 21, 2023
The Rolling Stones are coming to town.
The Rolling Stones are coming to town. Jim Louvau
Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones announced a 2024 tour Tuesday morning.

The "Hackney Diamonds Tour '24" will make 16 stops around North America next year, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

The Stones will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 7.

Fans wanting tickets should go to the Rolling Stones' website by 10 a.m. Arizona time on Nov. 28 to receive an exclusive ticket presale code. Participants should receive a presale code and ticket link by 11 a.m Arizona time on Nov. 28. The presale will be live at noon on Nov. 29 through 10 p.m. Nov. 30. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Dec. 1.

The last time The Rolling Stones were in town was a show at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 10, 2021.

The band recently released their 31st studio album, "Hackney Diamonds," their first new music since 2005.

Here's the full tour schedule:

April 28, Houston, NRG Stadium
May 2, New Orleans, Jazz Fest
May 7, Glendale, Ariz., State Farm Stadium
May 11, Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
May 15, Seattle, Lumen Field
May 23, East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
May 30, Foxboro, Mass. Gillette Stadium
June 3, Orlando, Fla., Camping World Stadium
June 7, Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 11, Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
June 15, Cleveland, Cleveland Browns Stadium
June 20, Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
June 27, Chicago, Soldier Field
July 5, Vancouver, BC Place
July 10, Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
July 17, Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s® Stadium
