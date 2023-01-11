Support Us

West Phoenix Music Venue Ak-Chin Pavilion Just Got a New Name

January 11, 2023 8:46AM

This place is now called Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Live Nation

It seems like just when we get used to a Phoenix music venue's name, it gets changed.

The latest switch-up was announced this morning by Live Nation: Ak-Chin Pavilion, the outdoor venue in west Phoenix, is now called Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

“Talking Stick Resort prides itself on partnering with organizations with goals that align with our own,” Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort, said in a release. “Live Nation is just that type of partner. Like us, they are committed and passionate about providing guests with unparalleled entertainment. We are proud to have the Talking Stick Resort name associated with a legendary venue where people go to have unforgettable experiences.”

The 20,000-seat venue has been through a slew of names in its history. It started out as Desert Sky Pavilion when it opened in 1990, then through the years was known as Blockbuster Desert Sky Pavilion, Cricket Pavilion, Cricket Wireless Pavilion, Ashley Furniture HomeStore Pavilion, Desert Sky Pavilion (again), Ak-Chin Pavilion, and now Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Whatever the name, the venue has a stacked lineup of shows planned for 2023, including 98KUPD UFEST featuring Godsmack and more (May 6), Dead & Company (May 23), Shania Twain (May 30), Matchbox Twenty (May 31), Janet Jackson (June 7), ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd (August 13), Foreigner (August 20), and Eric Church (September 16).

Visit the Live Nation website for more details.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
