Chino Bandido Is Moving After 31 Years at its Original North Phoenix Location

But the new spot is only about 2.5 miles away.

Chino Bandido, the Chinese-Mexican-Caribbean mashup eatery opened in 1990 by husband-and-wife team Frank and Eve Collins, is moving after more than three decades at its original location.

Those tins of jade red chicken and snickerdoodle cookies at 15414 North 19th Avenue are headed about 2.5 miles to 310 West Bell Road, where the new Chino Bandido intends to open in June. In fact, the 7,500-pound black granite bear and fixture of the restaurant (named Pancho, in case you didn’t know), is already at the new spot. Sadly, Frank will not make the trip; he died in 2013.

Over the decades, the restaurant grew into a 5,000-square-foot, 150-seat space, offering dine-in as well as takeout. The new location will be 6,000 square feet with a 30-seat patio.

“After 31 years, I knew it was time for a change. Frank would have been so happy to see our brand-new location, and I am honored to make this dream a reality,” says co-owner Eve Collins in a press release. “Chino Bandido has been my labor of love for over half my life. Our customers’ extreme loyalty got us through the pandemic, and I could not be more excited for the next chapter in our history.”

The menu won't change; the kitchen will still put out a blend of Mexican and Asian cooking that offers all kinds of different mix-and-match food combinations, thanks to Collins' Chinese background and Arizona roots.

The new locations will still be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, see the Chino Bandido website.