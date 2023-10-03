These 8 metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed

Often, restaurants quietly cease operations without much fanfare. But this month's closures are a little more unusual. A brewery in Gilbert closed its doors one week after it won a gold medal in what is arguably craft brewing's biggest awards event. And a downtown Phoenix bar shuttered, penning the latest chapter in its storied history. These eight metro Phoenix restaurants and bars are now closed.
Flying Basset Brewing took home its first medal at the Great American Beer Festival Awards one week before closing.
Arizona Craft Brewers Guild
Flying Basset Brewing
In mid-September, Flying Basset Brewing took home a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival.
It was the first time the Gilbert brewery had won an award at the country's top brewing contest. In a bittersweet turn of timing, about a week later, the brewery closed.
It opened in 2018 and grew a loyal following of clientele who enjoyed its craft beer and brewpub food.
H.B. Hanratty's is no more. A new bar, called Hollyrock, is now open in its place.
Benjamin Leatherman
H.B. Hanratty's
For drivers making their way down Camelback Road, the sun-blackened sign of H.B. Hanratty's was a familiar sight. But now, that sign is gone, and a new flashy banner has taken its place. While the pub, which first opened in the 1970s, has officially closed, the space remains open as a bar with very few changes other than the name. It's now called Hollyrock.
Khla, the Southeast Asian-inspired bar located behind Lom Wong Thai restaurant, has closed.
Allison Young
Khla
When Khla opened in downtown Phoenix, it created a buzz. It was down an alleyway and a little hard to find, giving it an in-the-know appeal. It featured edgy murals and string lanterns overhead, and it served a menu of cocktails inspired by Asian ingredients and flavors. But its popularity took a hit following a scandal last November.
The bar team worked hard to recover, but inevitably, less than two years after it opened, Khla permanently closed.
Owners told Phoenix New Times the decision to shutter was financial. A new bar and restaurant
is set to take over the space.
Matcha Grove closed at the end of September, but fans can find its drinks at the Uptown Farmers Market.
Matcha Grove via Facebook
Matcha Grove
Many coffee shops serve matcha, but not many cafes are wholly dedicated to the stuff. Matcha Grove in Gilbert set out to change that. The cute shop served a menu packed with different drinks, baked goods and ice cream all flavored with the green tea powder. Matcha Grove closed at the end of September, but fans can still get their fix. The owners shared plans
to set up a stand at the Uptown Farmers Market on Saturdays starting Oct. 7.
Pork on a Fork closed its Chandler location roughly one year after it opened.
Chris Malloy
Pork on a Fork
Deer Valley-based barbecue restaurant Pork on a Fork
opened a second restaurant in Chandler in August 2022. The eatery debuted after extensive delays and served the community for just over a year. But at the end of September, its owners posted a video to social media announcing that the East Valley outpost had closed. Fans can still find Pork on a Fork at the Deer Valley location, at a concession stand inside State Farm Stadium, and through catering.
Slangin' Birdz
Slangin' Birdz, one of the many hot chicken joints that have popped up around the Valley in recent years, is now closed. The Tempe restaurant was located on Mill Avenue and largely served students from the Arizona State University campus. The restaurant shut down before students returned for the fall semester.
In a closing announcement, owners of Tortas CM suggested customers get their torta fix at the family's other restaurant, Los Reyes de la Torta (pictured).
Tirion Boan
Tortas CM
Tortas CM, a Mexico City-style restaurant in Glendale, has closed. The eatery was run by the family behind Los Reyes de la Torta, a staple in the Valley for massive and delicious sandwiches. At Tortas CM, fluffy bread made by local bakery La Purisima was filled with ample meats, cheeses, veggies and sauces for messy masterpieces served with waffle fries. But as of Sept. 20, the West Valley location has permanently closed.
Whataburger
Those looking for a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Banana Pudding Shake will have to look a little further than midtown Phoenix, as the Whataburger on Indian School Road and Fifth Avenue has closed. The nearest open locations of the chain are at McDowell Road and Seventh Street or Bethany Home Road and Black Canyon Highway.