This Week: Speed Date Your Farmer — No Really

If you want a real farm-to-table experience — like, really real — consider snagging tickets for the Speed Date Your Farmer event this Saturday. The event allows ticket holders to wine, dine, and talk with Maricopa County farmers. The dinner will be held at Agave Farms, that 17-acre urban farm just south of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, right between George & Dragon and Lux.

Speed Date Your Farmer will be a locally sourced, gourmet dinner prepared by Cartwright's Modern Cuisine’s own executive chef Brett Vibber. (You know, the foraging guy we’re always talking about.)

Featuring executive chef Brett Vibber of Cartwright's Modern Cuisine. Local First Arizona

During the gourmet dinner, attendees will learn what foods local farmers grow, as well as how they grow it, and why they grow it. Farmers on the docket include Crooked Sky Farms’ Frank Martin, Date Creek Ranch’s Savannah Figueroa, and Kristen McGuire of Adams Natural Meats. Other speakers include Cody Brown of the Arizona Mead Company and some folks from Craft64, as well as chef Vibber himself.

The Speed Date Your Farmer dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, October 12, at Agave Farms. Tickets are $50, or $45 for Local First Arizona Foundation and Your Farm Foods members.

For more information, see the Good Food Finder website.