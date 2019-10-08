 


    Herban Planet
More like a farmer to table experience.EXPAND
More like a farmer to table experience.
Local First Arizona

This Week: Speed Date Your Farmer — No Really

Lauren Cusimano | October 8, 2019 | 6:00am
If you want a real farm-to-table experience — like, really real — consider snagging tickets for the Speed Date Your Farmer event this Saturday. The event allows ticket holders to wine, dine, and talk with Maricopa County farmers. The dinner will be held at Agave Farms, that 17-acre urban farm just south of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, right between George & Dragon and Lux.

Speed Date Your Farmer will be a locally sourced, gourmet dinner prepared by Cartwright's Modern Cuisine’s own executive chef Brett Vibber. (You know, the foraging guy we’re always talking about.)

During the gourmet dinner, attendees will learn what foods local farmers grow, as well as how they grow it, and why they grow it. Farmers on the docket include Crooked Sky Farms’ Frank Martin, Date Creek Ranch’s Savannah Figueroa, and Kristen McGuire of Adams Natural Meats. Other speakers include Cody Brown of the Arizona Mead Company and some folks from Craft64, as well as chef Vibber himself.

The Speed Date Your Farmer dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, October 12, at Agave Farms. Tickets are $50, or $45 for Local First Arizona Foundation and Your Farm Foods members.

For more information, see the Good Food Finder website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

