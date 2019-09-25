This Weekend: Shop Desert-Adapted Seeds at The Great American Seed Up

Seed heads — if that’s even a term — are probably over-excited for this weekend. North Phoenix Baptist Church at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road (yes, the same site as the Uptown Farmers Market) will be hosting The Great American Seed Up, the world’s only pop-up seed market. The two-day event on September 27 and 28 offers more than 100 varieties of seeds, as well as classes, speakers, and some interesting shopping.

The event will look something like this: overflowing bulk bins of seeds selected specifically for the result’s ability to thrive in our hot, dry desert climate. We’re talking vegetable, wildflower, flower, and herb seed varieties available for purchase at a quarter of the usual cost.

It'll be a great weekend for seed shopping. The Great American Seed Up

The fun begins from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 27, starting with a quick talk from Kimber Lanning, founder of Local First Arizona — the same people who put on local events like the AZ Good Food Expo, Devour Culinary Classic, and the upcoming AZ Fall Fest — on the benefits of a local food system. Day two continues at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, with classes and seed shopping till 2 p.m. Classes cover seed saving, patenting, storage, and starting.

“We have come a long way in the local food movement,” Greg Peterson, co-founder of the Great American Seed Up and founder of The Urban Far, says in a press release. “Now it is time to link up locally saved seeds as the foundation of our local food system. Seeds typically come from thousands of miles away, and often have nothing to do with our extreme climate and desert needs.”

The Great American Seed Up is presented by Seed Savers, Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, The Urban Farm, and The Micro Farm Project. Preregistration is $7.50 each day at The Great American Seed Up website — which includes your entry, any classes, some downloadable classes, and most importantly, seed access.