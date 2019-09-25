 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Great American Seed Up is September 27 and 28.EXPAND
The Great American Seed Up is September 27 and 28.
The Great American Seed Up

This Weekend: Shop Desert-Adapted Seeds at The Great American Seed Up

Lauren Cusimano | September 25, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Seed heads — if that’s even a term — are probably over-excited for this weekend. North Phoenix Baptist Church at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road (yes, the same site as the Uptown Farmers Market) will be hosting The Great American Seed Up, the world’s only pop-up seed market. The two-day event on September 27 and 28 offers more than 100 varieties of seeds, as well as classes, speakers, and some interesting shopping.

The event will look something like this: overflowing bulk bins of seeds selected specifically for the result’s ability to thrive in our hot, dry desert climate. We’re talking vegetable, wildflower, flower, and herb seed varieties available for purchase at a quarter of the usual cost.

Related Stories

The fun begins from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 27, starting with a quick talk from Kimber Lanning, founder of Local First Arizona — the same people who put on local events like the AZ Good Food Expo, Devour Culinary Classic, and the upcoming AZ Fall Fest — on the benefits of a local food system. Day two continues at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, with classes and seed shopping till 2 p.m. Classes cover seed saving, patenting, storage, and starting.

“We have come a long way in the local food movement,” Greg Peterson, co-founder of the Great American Seed Up and founder of The Urban Far, says in a press release. “Now it is time to link up locally saved seeds as the foundation of our local food system. Seeds typically come from thousands of miles away, and often have nothing to do with our extreme climate and desert needs.”

The Great American Seed Up is presented by Seed Savers, Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, The Urban Farm, and The Micro Farm Project. Preregistration is $7.50 each day at The Great American Seed Up website — which includes your entry, any classes, some downloadable classes, and most importantly, seed access.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >