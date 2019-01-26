Weekly Roundup: Three New Spots Opening in the Valley

As we look back on the first month of 2019, what comes to mind is how many new eateries, breweries, and concepts are coming to the Phoenix area. A tavern, a taqueria and tequila joint, and a female-run brewery are all opening in various spots in the Valley, including downtown Phoenix and Roosevelt Row, and the always hustling Scottsdale.

Also this week, a review of Katsu in Mesa, MAGA drama in RoRo, and a dining guide for some big wrestling event happening downtown.

Continue Reading

The Phoenician Tavern is ideal for those who want a craft beer, gourmet burger, and a relaxed atmosphere. Courtesy of the Phoenician Tavern

The Phoenician Tavern

The Phoenician — the mega luxurious, AAA Five Diamond Scottsdale resort — has been going through a three-year, multimillion-dollar renovation. As a final phase of the plan, a new restaurant and bar aimed at local residents is in the works. Imagine, us locals, seated comfortably at the Phoenician Tavern. Targeting a late spring opening and replacing Relish Burger Bistro, the Phoenician Tavern will be located at The Phoenician Golf Clubhouse — meaning guests get an eyeful of that new golf course while ordering an appetizer or Arizona craft beer (more on that later). The space is designed for area residents to meet for drinks, watch whatever game, grab a burger, or just enjoy the view of Camelback Mountain and the Valley. “This is something we’re excited to embrace,” says Lisa Mercer, the Phoenician's director of food and beverage. “It’s even more inviting and not so formal. I think it fits a niche for our guests.”

Blanco Tacos & Tequila's fifth Arizona location is coming to Blanco 23 in downtown Phoenix. Courtesy of Block 23

Blanco Tacos & Tequila

RED Development announced its first restaurant tenant for Block 23, the mixed-use residential, retail, and office complex currently under construction in downtown Phoenix. Blanco Tacos & Tequila, of Fox Restaurant Concepts, is opening a 6,997-square-foot location by the end of 2019. Block 23 and the upcoming Blanco Tacos & Tequila is set at 125 East Washington Street (First Street between Washington and Jefferson streets), with neighbors including CityScape, Collier Center, and Sam Fox family member, The Arrogant Butcher. “This will be a bigger and brighter Blanco experience, specifically created for Phoenix's downtown life. The bar will be as busy as our dining room all day long, and the menu will have new items to complement our classics," founder Sam Fox says in a press release. "We are thrilled to open this new Blanco as a part of the Block 23 project and join The Arrogant Butcher downtown.”

Greenwood Brewing owner Megan Greenwood will open a brewery and beer garden on Roosevelt Row this year. Courtesy of Greenwood Brewing

Greenwood Brewing

What started as a five-gallon home-brew kit is now becoming a new, female-owned brewery set to open this year on Roosevelt Row. Greenwood Brewing, owned by Megan Greenwood, plans to break ground on a new brewery at Fifth and Roosevelt streets in the Roosevelt Row Arts District. The $68,000 raised on Kickstarter on Wednesday, January 9, provides the down payment for equipment and partial funds for the build-out on the upcoming Greenwood Brewery & Beer Garden. The remaining costs will be self-funded and financed. Greenwood Brewery hopes to open in spring or summer 2019. In a male-dominated field, Greenwood strives to make women feel more welcome in the craft beer industry. Even so, their message stresses that Greenwood beer is brewed for the enjoyment of all. Greenwood wants to ensure there's an open seat, and tasty beverage, for everyone at the table.