2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Melinda's Alley, new this year, delivers something unique to downtown Phoenix. Lauren Saria

It's been a long year for Metro Phoenix's food scene — restaurateurs gaveth, and they tooketh away.

We said hello to a few new speakeasies throughout Phoenix, including a tiki-bar themed spot, UnderTow, in Central Phoenix, plus a bunch of interesting spots that revolve around certain items (noodles, pork, chicken salad). We also said goodbye to late-night poutine on Mill Avenue (bye, US Fries) and a few others.

Openings

January

Otakumen and Pat & Waldo’s, Phoenix (now Noodle Bar)

Need to overload on carbohydrates? Otakumen and Pat & Waldo's, which shared a space on the ground floor of the Orpheum Lofts, served both ramen and pasta. In September, the spot reopened, however, as a single restaurant, Noodle Bar.

Melinda's Alley, Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix's newly opened speakeasy is located under the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. Tipsters say to look for the red light bulb if you're in search of craft cocktails.

Maria's Frybread and Mexican Food, Phoenix

Opened in a strip mall off Thomas Road, this restaurant serves Mexican fare including burritos, tostadas, and tamales, as well as sopapillas, a close cousin to fry bread.

Matt's Big Breakfast, Phoenix

What was once Noca in the Biltmore neighborhood is now the popular breakfast joint, Matt's Big Breakfast. A fourth location in Tempe is coming soon.

Pita Jungle, Phoenix

Central Phoenix is now home to another Pita Jungle location, this time on Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue. This 5,000-square-foot addition is the biggest Pita Jungle yet.

Fourtillfour, Scottsdale

This pocket-size coffeehouse is Porsche-inspired, perfect for anyone who loves both cars and coffee. The beans at the new shop are from San Francisco's Four Barrel Coffee.

Stacy's Pampered Pig, Phoenix

Barbecue master Stacy Phipps opened this new restaurant in the space of the former Hidden House bar and lounge. The menu includes ribs, brisket, and pulled chicken and pork.

Egg N' Joe, Scottsdale

This new spot in North Scottsdale serves omelettes, German pancakes, and other breakfast dishes.

The Inde fried rice at Inde Fusion. Lauren Saria

Inde Fusion, Scottsdale

Indian-fusion cuisine? Could be interesting. The menu at this new Gainey Ranch restaurant includes tandoori tacos and ribs with a masala rub.

Old Town Gringos Restaurant & Bar, Scottsdale

Opened in the former home of Dos Gringos in Old Town Scottsdale, Old Town Gringos serves Tex-Mex-style eats and drinks.

The Kettle Black Kitchen & Pub, Phoenix

The new restaurant in downtown Phoenix offers an "elevated pub experience," with wings, burgers, fries, and more.

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, Mesa

This location is a part of the Utah-based chain's expansion into the metro Phoenix area, with other stores in Colorado, Idaho, and Texas.

Nana Tee's Hometown Dogs, Phoenix

The menu at Nana Tee's includes dogs smothered in all sorts of different ingredients.

Thai Long-An, Phoenix

Find this new Thai spot on Seventh Avenue between Camelback and Indian School Roads, in the Melrose neighborhood.

Eddie Merlot's, Scottsdale

This steakhouse chain promises "prime-aged beef and seafood" in North Scottsdale. Look for an extensive wine list.

February

Postino Winecafe, Scottsdale

Another Postino has opened close to North Scottsdale, specifically in the Kierland Commons. The spot is known for its selection of affordable wines and bruschetta.

Shake Shack, Scottsdale

Metro Phoenix has been waiting for popular East Coast burger chain Shake Shack to open in the area — and the day finally has come. You can grab a famous frozen custard or an all-natural antibiotic-free Angus beef burger at the new Scottsdale Fashion Square location.

Pork on a Fork, Phoenix

You can find more smoked meats in Phoenix, courtesy of the newest Pork on a Fork location. The restaurant serves everything from pulled pork, smoked brisket, and smoked sausage by the pound to barbecue bowls and burritos.



Worth Takeaway, Mesa

Downtown Mesa now has a lunch spot that offers nitro cold-brew coffee and gourmet sandwiches on Main Street. Its menu offers unique sandwiches and a few breakfast items.

Smokehaus, Scottsdale (now closed)

This barbecue spot opened in Old Town Scottsdale next to Brathaus, serving a large menu of craft beer and smoked meats, including pork and tri-tip. But less than six months after its opening, Smokehaus shuttered.

The Brickyard, Chandler

The wait is over for this restaurant in downtown Chandler, which has a globally inspired menu and serves food until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Phoenix

Burgers, shakes, salad, and fries — Hopdoddy is ready for you, Phoenix. The chain's new location is now open inside the Town & Country shopping center on the southeast corner of Camelback Road and 20th Street.

Piccolo Family Italian Ices, Scottsdale

This spot, now open on Via Linda in North Scottsdale, serves Italian ice and pizza.

Drexyl, Scottsdale

The new spot at the Shops at Gainey Village classifies its menu as "modern American," with offerings including a kale chopped salad, burgers, and other meats.

March



Crab & Mermaid, Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale has a new stop for seafood. The locale offers a variety of seafood dishes including New England clam chowder, lobster rolls, and tuna ceviche. The restaurant comes from the same folks behind Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.

Oliver's Sophisticated Bean, Phoenix

The co-owners of this new downtown Phoenix coffee shop are both survivors of brain injuries. The spot is open on the ground floor of the Roosevelt Point apartments on Roosevelt and Third streets.

Tacos Chiwas, Phoenix

Located at 1923 East McDowell Road, Tacos Chiwas offers a straightforward menu including lengua tacos and breakfast burritos.

Burger Theory, Phoenix

Particular about what tops your burger? This build-your-own burger spot is now open on McDowell Road, with a menu that includes specialty burgers like the Lone Star featuring cheddar cheese, thick-cut bacon, a Parmesan-panko onion ring, and barbecue sauce.

The Teapot, Phoenix

Looking for tea in the Roosevelt neighborhood? The Teapot is on Fifth Avenue near Roosevelt Street, with a menu that includes house-made quiche, scones, and, of course, tea.

Rita's Italian Ice, Scottsdale

The national chain of frozen ice spots opened another location in metro Phoenix, this time at the Pavilions at Talking Stick, on Indian Bend Road near the Salt River Fields.

Uberrito, Phoenix

This new spot just opened up on Shea Boulevard near Tatum Boulevard, serving up "fresh Mex" such as burritos, bowls, and nachos.

Shake Shack, Phoenix

You might have heard about this New York-based burger chain, which already opened its first Arizona location at Scottsdale Fashion Square earlier in 2016. The highly-anticipated second location is now mixing up concretes at Uptown Plaza on Camelback Road and Central Avenue.

Rita's Restaurant and Cantina, Mesa

Looking for margaritas in Mesa? Rita's is a new option on University Drive, serving up different cantina-style dishes and cocktails.

Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery, Cave Creek

Cave Creek officially has a new option for beer and pub food. The new distillery and tavern offers a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., including $5 craft beer drafts.

Doglicious Hot Dogs, Glendale

The new hot dog place offers an extensive menu, which includes classics like the Chicago dogs, and unique dogs like a Hawaiian dog topped with pineapple relish.

Hot Burrito Mexican Food, Tempe

The new Mexican restaurant is on Warner Road near Kyrene Road.

Octane Cafe, Mesa

This family-owned cafe on Southern Avenue is open for breakfast and lunch, offering coffee and sandwiches.

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican, Gilbert

Costa Vida is another option for "fresh Mexican," open now in San Tan Village in Gilbert.

Cornish Pasty Co., Tempe

A new outpost of the British pasty restaurant is now open on Mill Avenue, less than a mile from the original location.

Bella Gusto Urban Pizzeria, Chandler

This Chandler pizzeria's menu offers a range of different pies, plus a pretty long beer list.

April

The Herb Box, Phoenix

In midtown, this is another outpost of the health-focused eatery, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the Colony.

Joe's Midnight Run, Phoenix

Formerly a drive-thru liquor store, the 90's hip-hop themed restaurant caters to the late-night crowd, with a kitchen open until 2 a.m..

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, Phoenix

On Indian School Road and 38th Street, the new pizzeria in Arcadia offers a wide variety of specialty pies.

Salad and Go, Phoenix

The new salad spot on Pinnacle Peak Road offers healthy eats and a drive-thru option.

Nook Kitchen, Phoenix

The Arcadia favorite now has a location in downtown Phoenix in the Hilton Garden Inn on Monroe Street, with an opulent, Art Deco-inspired interior.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Peoria

Look for barbecue chicken dishes at this fast-casual restaurant, as well as short ribs and whitefish.

Chompie's, Glendale

This is the chain's fifth location, open now at the Arrowhead Towne Center. The spot is great for breakfast dishes and bagels.

Sel, Scottsdale

Take one look at the restaurant's menu, and you can tell Sel is an upscale spot now open in Old Town Scottsdale. The restaurant's chef is Branden Levine, previously at Cafe Monarch.

Leoni's Focaccia, Scottsdale

From the owners of Caribbean restaurant the Breadfruit in downtown Phoenix, Leoni's Focaccia is an Italian sandwich restaurant specializing in Roman-style focaccia bread.

The Grill on Mill, Tempe

Located on the main stretch of Mill Avenue in Tempe, the cafe will most likely appeal to hungry ASU students, serving barbecue dishes, burgers, and sandwiches.

Blaze Pizza, Tempe

You can build your own pizza or choose a specialty pie at this new restaurant on University Drive in Tempe.

Pastries N Chaat, Tempe

This is the Indian restaurant's fourth location in metro Phoenix. Diners will find biriyani, samosas, and more Indian classics on the menu.

Smile Lao Thai, Tempe

The Thai spot is now open off Rural and Broadway roads in Tempe, serving curry and noodle dishes.

Jet's Pizza, Chandler

Transplants from Michigan will appreciate this one: This pizza joint specializes in Detroit-style deep dish pies, also offering subs and salads.

MOD Pizza, Chandler

Chandler now has a few new options for pizza, including this restaurant, which serves thin-crust customizable pizzas.

55 Chicago, Chandler

This new restaurant in downtown Chandler comes from the owners of The Perch. The concept's Chicago-inspired menu includes everything from burgers to fajitas to paninis.

Crisp Greens, Chandler

The restaurant's menu offers exactly what the title implies: salad creations, including a create-your-own option.

Los Favoritos Taco Shop, Chandler

From tacos to carne asada fries, this taco shop serves all the dishes you'd expect to find at a taco shop in metro Phoenix.

AZ International Marketplace isn't messing around with its rice selection. Evie Carpenter

AZ International Marketplace, Mesa

This new market isn't necessarily a restaurant, but it's got all the ingredients you'd need to start one. The 100,000-square-foot store is modeling itself as "an international Walmart."

Your Pie, Mesa

On Alma School Road in Mesa, the brick-oven pizza joint promises freshly made pies.

Koreatown, Mesa

Bulgogi, kimchi, banchan — all sorts of Korean favorites can be found on this new spot's menu. Koreatown is located on Broadway Road in Mesa.

The Great Australian Bakery, Scottsdale

The Australian bakery (yes, it's right in the title) just opened up early this month in Old Town Scottsdale, serving up meat pies and pasties as well as Australian desserts.

Tottie's Asian Kitchen, Scottsdale

The restaurant with the endless menu has opened another location, this time on Bell Road, in North Scottsdale near Scottsdale Road.

Ahipoki Bowl, Scottsdale

A fast-casual Hawaiian poke bowl joint now exists in the Phoenix area. Diners can enjoy bowls they create themselves, with different kinds of fish and toppings.

Social Tap, Scottsdale

The beer-centric kitchen offers brunch, dinner, and beer, with a wide range of menu items including clam chowder and fish tacos.

May

Tratto, Phoenix

After months of awaiting Chris Bianco's new eatery in the Town & Country shopping center, the chef's first pasta-focused restaurant finally opened up. It's the famous pizzaiolo's first spot to not serve pizza, but promises top-quality Italian dishes.

Lou Malnati's, Phoenix

Now open in Uptown Plaza in central Phoenix, Lou Malnati's first Arizona location appeals to ex-Chicagoans and deep-dish pizza aficionados alike, having been eagerly awaited since 2015.

The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen, Phoenix

This restaurant comes from Rich Stark, the former CEO of NYPD Pizza, as well as the folks behind the Phoenix Ale Brewery. The-beer-and-food destination is now open at the Crown on North Seventh Street.

Pomelo at The Orchard PHX. Steve Shankman

Pomelo at the Orchard, Phoenix

The menu at Pomelo includes pizza, wings, salad, burgers, and more. And this is just one part of the Orchard PHX, a property in central Phoenix which used to be a citrus farm in the 1900s.

Wink24, Phoenix

Now open at Biltmore Fashion Park, Wink24 advertises fresh and "exceptional" ingredients, along with beer and wine.

WaBa Grill, Phoenix

The new location of this chain opened up on Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix last month. The restaurant's menu includes chicken, steak, and other proteins.

Smoothie King, Phoenix

The new Phoenix location is the first from the smoothie chain in metro Phoenix and is located on Indian School Road.

Helton Brewing Company, Phoenix

On Indian School Road near 22nd Street, this new brewery debuted with just one beer on tap, but also serves a variety of artisan cheeses.

Sharky's Tacos & Tequila, Tempe

This bar and grill on Baseline Road and Hardy Drive offers a range of cocktails, plus tacos.

Asian Fusion Cafe, Tempe

The new cafe has an extensive Asian-inspired dessert menu, including shaved ice.

Roadhouse Cinemas, Scottsdale

Scottsdale now has another option for a gourmet movie theater in the newly opened Roadhouse Cinemas, which serves guests food during the movie — including cocktails, beer, and wine.

Alma WxSW, Scottsdale

Alma is now open up at the Shops at Gainey Village, promising a mix of Western and Southwestern cuisine. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

BLK Live, Scottsdale

BLK opened late in May and is both a live music venue and a restaurant that serves Kobe and Wagyu steaks.

Island Girls International Foods, Chandler

The family-owned eatery offers weekly and daily specials, such as jerk chicken and oxtail.

Los Taquitos, Chandler

Serving up Mexican food, Las Taquitos offers plenty of options, including burrito bowls.

Nico Heirloom Kitchen, Gilbert

Nico in downtown Gilbert is chef Gio Osso of Virtu Honest Craft's second restaurant, and serves "seasonally inspired" Italian dishes.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, Gilbert

The ever-expanding chain of gastropubs continues its growth in Arizona with a new location in Gilbert.

Sobas, Gilbert

Soba noodles, boba tea, and more — Sobas' menu is intriguing, and the spot is now open in the Crossroads Towne Center on Gilbert Road.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts, Gilbert

Looks like the hottest place to open a restaurant was in Gilbert last month. Fractured Prune's newest location is in San Tan Village.

Bullpen Bar N Grill, Mesa

Now open, this bar and grill seems to revolve around the waffle-battered chicken wings. Find it in Mesa on the corner of Power and Baseline roads.

First Watch, Mesa

Looking for breakfast and brunch in Mesa? Your search just got easier. First Watch is exclusively dedicated to breakfast and brunch service, including trendy items like avocado toast and energy bowls.

Boots & Bourbon Bar and Grill, Surprise

There must have been a demand in metro Phoenix for more bar and grills. Boots & Bourbon serves up breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Creek Patio Grill, Cave Creek

This restaurant is serving a variety of American pub dishes like sliders, burgers, fries, pizza, and even salads.

June

Stock and Stable, Phoenix

Meet the latest gastropub to come to Central Phoenix. The spot serves hand-shaken cocktails and elevated pub fare at the Colony, a new adaptive reuse project on North Seventh Street.

Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva, Phoenix

The latest Barrio offshoot came to Grand Avenue in June, bringing regional Mexican dishes from chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. The fine-dining restaurant offers just a handful of seats, so be sure to make a reservation before heading over to check it out.

The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge, Phoenix

Now open on Ray Road, this local chain of wine bars also has locations in North Scottsdale and Ahwahtukee and serves dining options including bruschetta, appetizers, pizza, and sandwiches.

Ike's Love and Sandwiches, Phoenix

This popular sandwich joint is now available in the heart of downtown Phoenix, right off of Roosevelt Row.

EXPAND The Misery Loves Company at Honor Amongst Thieves is creamy, spiced, and approachable. Shelby Moore

Honor Amongst Thieves, Phoenix

Located above Stock and Stable at The Colony, this cocktail destination is going for a "throwback" feel.

WaBa Grill, Phoenix

Metro Phoenix is seeing this chain pop up all over the place. WaBa serves a mix of Asian fusion in a fast-casual environment.

Nishikawa Ramen, Chandler

The new Japanese eatery lists six types of ramen on its menu, and also serves soba noodles and tsukemen, plus a Japanese form of tapas.

Farm & Craft, Scottsdale

With the promise of "food + affection + community," Farm & Craft just recently opened in Scottsdale, offering fresh, vegetable-based options, plus rose and kombucha on tap.

MV Snacks & Sushi, Mesa

The latest Phoenix food trend, Mexican sushi, just hit Mesa. MV Snacks & Sushi has a wide range of sushi items on its menu, all with a twist.

Modern Round, Peoria

Modern Round isn't just a gastropub — it's a "virtual shooting lounge" that also offers a food and drink menu.

1000 Degrees Neopolitan Pizza, Gilbert

The pizza at this new spot is fired up at, you guessed it, 1000 degrees. Grab a pie in Gilbert at San Tan Village.

July

The Whining Pig, Gilbert

One of the best-kept secrets on the Phoenix drinking scene has spread to Gilbert. The Whining Pig's new location is on South Val Vista Drive, offering nearly three dozen taps.

Creamistry, Phoenix

Located at Uptown Plaza in Central Phoenix, this ice cream spot specializes in made-to-order liquid nitrogen creations that can be ordered with either a signature "premium" milk base, an organic milk base, a water-based sorbet, or a nondairy coconut base.

Ahipoki Bowl, Chandler

The latest location of Ahipoki Bowl is now open in the Chandler Pavilions Shopping Center. The fast-casual dining spot specializes in build-your-own poke bowls, or Hawaiian raw-fish salad with a variety of toppings.

Baiz Marketplace, Mesa

With freshly baked bread, imported oils, and more, Baiz is a great spot for Middle Eastern groceries — and a second location is now open in Mesa.

The Joy Bus Diner, Phoenix

This breakfast and lunch spot can be found on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and State Route 51 and helps raise money for the nonprofit The Joy Bus organization, a meal-delivery service for homebound cancer patients. The menu includes made-from-scratch fare such as biscuits and gravy and patty melts.

Brews at Helio Basin Brewing Company in Phoenix. Sara Palmer

Helio Basin Brewing Company, Phoenix

Central Phoenix gained yet another destination for craft beer and Mexican-inspired fare in Helio Basin Brewing Company, now open at 3935 East Thomas Road. The brewery and restaurant serves house-made brews and food such as crispy banana cornbread and rabbit chorizo with fried angel-hair pasta.

Carlson Creek Vineyard Tasting Room, Scottsdale

The new tasting room from Carlson Creek Vineyard in Old Town Scottsdale makes it a lot easier for fans of the Willcox-based winery to get their hands on a bottle or glass of its award-winning wines.

The Chicken Scoop, Scottsdale

The fast-casual restaurant dedicated to scooping up chicken salad is finally open on Scottsdale Road. The spot offers 14 different flavors of chicken salad, including buffalo, spicy Thai, and sweet berry.

Habaneros Mexican Grill, Phoenix

This Scottsdale eatery opened a second location at 620 East Roosevelt Street last month. Look for a menu that includes chicken, steak, and shrimp fajitas; enchiladas; flautas; and more.

The Egg I Am, Scottsdale

In case Scottsdale needed a new breakfast spot, The Egg I Am has surfaced to fill the void on Via Linda.

El Alboroto Mariscos & Chavelas, Peoria

Dedicated to Mexican-inspired seafood, this new restaurant serves a variety of dishes ranging from clamatos to fish tacos.

August

The Shop Beer Co., Tempe

Tempe's newest craft brewery is officially open — and just in time for the beginning of the Arizona State University school year. The Shop Beer Co., which comes from the team formerly behind Cartel Brewery, includes a 1,000-square-foot tasting room and a 2,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden, where you'll find a rotating lineup of food trucks and special events.

UnderTow, Phoenix

If you always thought there was a desperate need for a tiki-themed bar in metro Phoenix, your rum-soaked dream has become a reality. UnderTow recently opened underneath Sip Coffee & Beer Garage on Indian School Road serving tiki cocktails in a nautical-themed atmosphere.

Toasted is all about grilled cheese. No complaints, here. Toasted/Facebook

Toasted, Phoenix

Toasted, a newly-opened "grilled cheese gastropub," offers about a dozen different variations of grilled cheese sandwiches, including a deep-fried version. The restaurant, located in the Melrose neighborhood, is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

First Watch, Scottsdale

Billed as "The Daytime Cafe," this chain expanded to Scottsdale with a new location at 13802 North Scottsdale Road last week. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, and has nine other locations in the Valley.

The Casual Pint, Chandler

This new East Valley bar and market is actually a franchise of a chain based in Tennessee. The spot promises 30 rotating beers on tap, plus hundreds of beers in bottles and cans, all of which can be enjoyed on the spot or taken to-go for later.

Modern Margarita, Chandler

Now open on Boston Street in downtown Chandler, Modern Margarita offers upscale Mexican cuisine including tacos, salads, and a pretty long list of dips.

La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar, Chandler

Also open on Boston Street is a new La Bocca Urban Kitchen + Wine Bar location, an Italian restaurant with a decent wine selection.

Oregano's Pizza Bistro, Mesa

Mesa's got a new spot to grab a pizza — and a pizza cookie — on East Superstition Springs Boulevard, near the corner of Superstition Springs and Power Road.

Do-Nut Worry Coffee & Smoothie, Mesa

Head to 9115 East Baseline Road to check out this new spot for doughnuts, coffee, and smoothies, of course. The shop also serves a selection of sandwiches, plus pastries such as croissants and muffins.

Headquarters, Peoria

Located at 16041 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, the new Headquarters restaurant in Peoria promises a lot, including 50 HDTVs and 32 taps. The menu is sprawling, covering everything from Crispy Cheesesteak Dumplings and burgers to pizza, steaks, and sushi.

Mongolian Grill, Apache Junction

It's not the first and it won't be the last, but Mongolian Grill is the latest build-your-own grill restaurant to debut in metro Phoenix. The restaurant is located at 300 South Phelps Drive and lets diners choose from either small, medium, or large bowls in several levels of spice.

September

Snoh Ice Shavery, Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is now home to a second location of Snoh Ice Shavery, serving up glorious Taiwanese shaved ice creations. Backdoor Eats will also be offering food at the new dessert shop, which is located just a few doors down from Cobra Arcade.

Noodle Bar, Phoenix

Taking the dual concepts formerly known as Otakumen and Pat & Waldo's and combining them into one restaurant, owner Marco DiSanto introduced Noodle Bar in September. The downtown restaurant still serves both Italian and Japanese fare.

Caveman Burgers, Phoenix

The name of this new burger joint is paleo-inspired, and the restaurant serves up grass-fed beef and ingredients without additives.

Growler USA, Phoenix

With the tagline "America's microbrew pub," you better believe Growler USA offers beer. But that's not the only thing you can find at this bottle stop. The microbrew concept offers 100 taps, including spots for local beers, ciders, and kombucha.

Hog Wild Pit BBQ, Phoenix

Looking for a night of guilty pleasures? With stuffed baked potatoes, smoked meats, and sandwiches, Hog Wild might be right up your alley.

La Higuerita Mexican & American Restaurant, Phoenix

Located on the southwest corner of Northern and 35th Avenues, this new Mexican (and American) restaurant is open for breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

Cheba Hut, Phoenix

A new location of Cheba Hut, a weed-themed sandwich shop, is now open right next to Mother Bunch Brewing on Seventh Street in downtown Phoenix.

Yama Sushi House, Phoenix

Found on Central Avenue in the former Maizie's location, Yama Sushi offers both traditional and modern sushi rolls, plus noodles, bento boxes, and lunch plates.

WTFExp, Phoenix

The name is definitely an eye-catcher — "WTF" stands for "where's the flavor." And we're also intrigued by the restaurant's menu of cheesesteaks, gyros, burgers, and more.

EXPAND There's a new place for steak in Scottsdale. Courtesy of Bourbon and Bones

Bourbon & Bones Chophouse, Scottsdale

The new steak concept from Square One Concepts, the same folks behind Crab & Mermaid Fish House and Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, is in a 4,000-square-foot restaurant decked out in reclaimed wood. The menu includes lists of bone-in and boneless steaks, plus seafood, salads, and sides.

Hot Noodles Cold Sake, Scottsdale

Scottsdale now has its own ramen shop from Posh restaurant chef Josh Herbert. Diners will be greeted with kiosk-style ordering and will be able to choose from at least five different types of ramen.

Tia Shorty's Authentic Mexican Food, Scottsdale

Now open on the northeast corner of Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads, Tia Shorty's offers Mexican dishes well-known to Valley diners including tacos, tamales, chile verde, and more.

Butters Pancakes & Cafe, Scottsdale

With one location on Via de Ventura, this Scottsdale chain has expanded to 14795 North Northsight Boulevard.

Porkopolis, Scottsdale

Dubbed "an evolution of BBQ," Porkopolis serves all things pork — everything from pork rinds and pork-topped salads to fried gumbo and redneck tacos (corn cake creations topped with pulled pork).

D'Lite Healthy On The Go, Scottsdale

North Scottsdale, you no longer have to leave your 'hood to get the beloved Breakfast Buzz shake offered at D'lite (formerly known as D'Lish). The locally owned micro-chain opened a new location last month on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

Jimmy Hula's, Tempe

Hawaiian concepts are still a novelty in Phoenix, so we'll take Jimmy Hula's, a new spot for fish tacos and burgers.

The Hub Grill and Bar, Mesa

This new spot in Mesa on Stapley Drive boasts all the pub classics on its menu, including potato skins, nachos, and wings.

Slim Chickens, Gilbert

We'll give this national chain credit for the clever name. On the menu is — you guessed it — chicken. Chicken tenders. Chicken and waffles. Chicken wings. Chicken wraps.

Pho House Restaurant, Goodyear

Fans of Vietnamese cuisine, rev up your engines. There's a new spot in town, specifically in Goodyear, offering up pho and other Vietnamese dishes.

That Guy's Pizza, Fountain Hills

There's a new pizza place serving the Fountain Hills community. It's called That Guy's Pizza and is located at 16948 East Shea Boulevard.

Slick's Garage Bar & Eats, Peoria

Slick's looks to be a garage-themed bar in Peoria and promises on its website, "We fuel people — no gasoline served!"

October

Match Cuisine & Cocktails, Phoenix

This new spot in downtown Phoenix just opened up in the brand-new Found:RE Phoenix hotel, serving quick food designed for diners needing breakfast or lunch in 30 minutes or less.

SoSoBa Noodle Shop, Phoenix

Late-night noodles? Sign us up. After almost a year of speculation, the late-night noodle shop that hails from Flagstaff has finally made it to downtown Phoenix, right on Roosevelt Row.

Grabbagreen, Phoenix

With a fourth location now open in North Phoenix, Grabbagreen is making a play to bring healthy fast-casual eats to the Valley. Gluten-free, GMO-free, and preservative-free, the menu is friendly to those with particular tastes.

Fillmore Coffee Co., Phoenix

In case you need another option for coffee in downtown Phoenix, Fillmore Coffee Co. is offering light breakfast and lunch items, plus (obviously) coffee.

Chronic Tacos, Phoenix

The chain of Mexican taco restaurants has more than a dozen locations already in California and one other franchise already in Phoenix. The newest is on Bell Road.

Tommy's Place, Phoenix

Looking for an Italian joint with pizza, pasta, and sandwiches? Tommy's Place on Bell Road is the latest from the same creator of Uncle Sal's, Capriccio's, and more.

Ohya Sushi, Korean, Grill & Bar, Phoenix

Open on Mayo Boulevard (officially a Phoenix address in the North Scottsdale area), Ohya offers a host of Asian fusion and different cuisines, including sushi and Korean.

Sonata's Restaurant, Scottsdale

The new European restaurant's name comes from owner Sonata Molocajeviene Tuft, whose personal recipes inspired many of the new restaurant's menu items. Look for dishes like homemade dumplings and chicken Kiev.

Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse, Scottsdale

This new spot comes from Riot Hospitality Group, the same people behind El Hefe, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, and other Old Town hot spots. The restaurant is a fast-casual burger spot, transitioning into a full-service chophouse at night.

The breakfast lasagna dish at the Hash Kitchen in Scottsdale is as hearty and indulgent as it sounds. Patricia Escarcega

Hash Kitchen, Scottsdale

Gooey breakfast lasagna, Oreo cookie pancakes: Hash Kitchen is perfect for guilty-pleasure dishes. And now it's open on Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in North Scottsdale, while a third location is planned for the Arcadia area.

Bodega 13, Scottsdale

On Pinnacle Peak Road, Bodega 13 serves small plates and tapas, including tacos, marinated olives, and chicken skewers.

Bobby Q, Mesa

Like at the original restaurant, which opened its doors more than a decade ago, diners can count on a menu of barbecue and three varieties of ribs (St. Louis, Texas beef, and baby back) at the new Mesa restaurant.

Lincoln & Bar 1936, Paradise Valley

Replacing BLT Steak at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn, the new restaurant is led by executive chef Chris Neff, with Sonoran-inspired dishes.

Press Coffee, Chandler

In October, local roaster Press Coffee opened a new location at 2577 West Queen Creek Road in Chandler.

First Watch, Tempe

Continuing its expansion into Metro Phoenix, First Watch — a brunch-centric chain — will now be serving breakfast and lunch, as well as juices, in Tempe.

Black Bear Diner, Tempe

A chain diner with a massive menu, Black Bear is now open on the southwest corner of Priest Drive and Elliot Road, serving hearty breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Hopwerks Craft Beer Bar, Gilbert

Now open in the former World of Beer location in Gilbert, Hopwerks is a new craft beer bar from the previous owners of World of Beer.

Sauce Pizza and Wine, Gilbert

Pizza, pasta, salad: Gilbert welcomed another outpost of popular Valley Italian spot Sauce in October. New pizzas include a bacon and Brussels sprouts pie.

Even Stevens, Gilbert

Even Stevens is a sandwich chain with a cause: For every sandwich sold, another is donated to a local nonprofit to help those dealing with food insecurity.

Aioli Burger, Phoenix

The new restaurant occupies a space on the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Like the Aioli food trucks, the restaurant offers a "New American" menu and comfortable atmosphere.

November

CRUjiente Tacos, Arcadia

More street tacos in Metro Phoenix? We're down with that. This new spot's take on tacos includes versions with Korean chicken, crab, and tempura avocado.

In-N-Out Burger, Phoenix

Phoenix now has a shiny new In-N-Out Burger in the Camelback Colonnade on 20th Street. As per the restaurant's tradition, don't look for any fancy menu items, but for the classic Double Double-Animal Style, of course.

Jet's Pizza, Phoenix

Following an opening earlier this year in Chandler, Jet's Pizza, which serves up Detroit-style pie, there is now a Phoenix location for Michiganders who want a taste of home (but don't want to drive to Chandler).

ProteinHouse Phoenix, Phoenix

For those trying to achieve some sick gains, ProteinHouse looks like it could be a one-stop shop, espousing an "#eatclean #trainmean #getlean" philosophy.

Barnone, Gilbert

Labeled a "craftsman community," 11 local craftsmen — including restaurateurs — have opened up shop in a barn and two garages in Agritopia, an urban farm community. Food offerings include a vegan-friendly spot, a pizza joint, and a brewery option for craft beer.

Zen Culinary, Scottsdale

This Asian-inspired restaurant in North Scottsdale is serving up everything from Jidori half chicken with honey-balsamic and Brussels sprouts leaves, to bone-in rib eye with mustard-whipped potatoes, to smoked-tea sea bass with gingery soy.

EXPAND Chef Kelly Fletcher will head up Zen Culinary. Courtesy of Zen Culinary

Pei Wei Test Kitchen, Scottsdale

If you feel like trying new dishes meant for the popular Pei Wei chain before they're released en masse, the new Test Kitchen will bring you into their experiments, which includes dishes like supergreen coconut curry chicken, pork belly ramen, and edamame hummus.

Mr. Mesquite Taqueria, Scottsdale

The new Mayo Boulevard location of this taco chain includes classic menu items like burritos, and, well, tacos — plus aguas frescas.

Fat OX, Scottsdale

Chef Matt Carter recently opened up Fat OX with a menu that features modern takes on Italian classics. Look for house-made pastas and anything made on the wood-burning grill.

Perfect Pear Bistro, Tempe

We're not sure if this place is claiming to possess a truly perfect pear, but the new bistro's menu offers a few different twists on the grilled cheese sandwich, like a bacon and jalapeno version, or one with butternut squash, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and arugula.

Clever Koi, Gilbert

A new downtown Gilbert location of the Clever Koi, a popular Phoenix cocktail, lunch, and dinner spot, is now open.

Fresko, Ahwatukee

The brain-child of Kody Harris, a former executive chef at the Thirsty Lion, is offering dishes with a Mediterranean flare at this new spot, including Greek classics like souvlake, keftedes, and more.

Kingo Bowl, Mesa

This new spot in Mesa offers low-key Chinese inside Mekong Plaza, with different types of rice bowls.

Aaron May's the Yacht Club closed quietly in April The Yacht Club/Facebook

Closings

January

Orange Table, Tempe

This restaurant was once a popular brunch spot, but it mysteriously shuttered in January.

February

La Perla, Glendale

The Mexican spot closed after more than 60 years in business, reportedly due to issues involving unpaid rent. It was known for its bright atmosphere and Mexican fare.

Forge Pizza, Phoenix

Forge Pizza at Biltmore Fashion Park shuttered in February after less than a year in business. The restaurant specialized in wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas.

EXPAND Poutine at Short Leash Hot Dogs in Phoenix — don't worry, the one on Roosevelt is still around. David Maestas

Short Leash Hot Dogs, Phoenix

The third location of the hot dog chain closed after just a few months on Central Avenue in Phoenix — but another Short Leash is still open on Roosevelt Avenue.

Over Easy, Tempe

Beloved breakfast joint Over Easy is done at the Yard in Tempe. A Fox Restaurant Concepts spokesperson said the company will take over the space.

Stingray Sushi, Scottsdale

Sushi fans looking for maki and sashimi at Scottsdale Quarter can forget about Stingray, which is now closed. There are still locations open at Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix and in Chandler.

March

Earnest, Chandler

After about two years, the American comfort food restaurant's owner, Danielle Morris, decided to shutter the spot at the end of March.

April

The Yacht Club, Phoenix

About one year after opening in Arcadia, chef Aaron May's the Yacht Club closed its doors quietly in April. The restaurant served seafood and cocktails in the former home of La Fontanella restaurant.

May

Hazelwood's First Place Sports Grill, Phoenix

The classic bar and restaurant on Indian School has been sold, which means the end of of the bar's popular trivia nights.

June

Nello's Pizza, Tempe

The Nello's location in Tempe closed its doors after more than 30 years in business. The location will be taken over by Iowa-based pizza chain Happy Joe's.

Smokehaus, Scottsdale

The Santa Maria-style barbecue locale in Old Town called it quits less than six months after it opened. The owners say Smokehaus will "return to its catering roots."

Pink Pony, Scottsdale

"The historic Pink Pony will live on in legend," writes the Scottsdale spot's owners on Facebook. After a reboot, the legend closed up shop in June.

The Upton in Scottsdale closed after a short run in Old Town Scottsdale. The Upton / Facebook

July

The Upton, Scottsdale

After less than two years, the Upton, which replaced beloved French eatery Petite Maison, has shuttered in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.

ShinBay, Scottsdale

The Valley's sushi scene suffered a big loss last month when chef Shinji Kurita's award-winning ShinBay restaurant closed its doors for good. So far, Kurita has no plans to reopen the restaurant elsewhere.

The Grind, Phoenix

Arcadia-area eatery the Grind closed its doors last month. The restaurant served burgers and other dishes cooked in unique coal-fired ovens.

August

TQLA, Mesa

Mesa lost a spot for "fruity margaritas and satisfying, cheesy appetizers" this month when TQLA closed its doors inside the Dana Park shopping center. The restaurant opened in 2012 and was best known for its expansive selection of — you guessed it — tequila, which included four varieties served on tap.

September

US Fries, Tempe

Bad news for weekend revelers on Mill Avenue. Favored late-night poutine spot US Fries shuttered last month, about a year after it first opened.

Pizzeria Bianco, Tucson

Okay, we're (momentarily) expanding our definition of metro Phoenix with this closure. Pizzeria Bianco's Tucson outpost closed in September. Sorry, Tucson.

October

House of Brews, Gilbert

Located at 825 South Cooper Road, this bar offered nearly 50 different beers on tap but shuttered suddenly in October.

Solo Trattoria, Phoenix

For about four years, this restaurant, found at the Camelback Esplanade, served Italian fare in the Biltmore neighborhood — including an unexpectedly good chocolate lava cake.