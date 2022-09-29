Best Dispensary for the Bougie Crowd

When you walk into the Tempe location of the Sunday Goods dispensary, you may feel like you're in the waiting room of a resort spa — the complimentary kombucha and tasteful wood paneling are both relaxing and Instagrammable. But there's more to the local dispensary chain than the aesthetics. Sunday Goods is a solid pick for all customers — medical and recreational, new and experienced — and offers a wide selection and daily deals on their products. We love their Sunday Oil house brand of cartridges, and the fact that you can search for products on their website by how you want to feel — relaxed, creative, sleepy, etc. Add in events like the Sunday Rise, a yoga and sound meditation series, and a line of tasteful merch like sweatshirts and bucket hats, and Sunday Goods is definitely the dispensary for people who crave style with their substances.