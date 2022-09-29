Best Way to Get High Without Leaving the House

Back before marijuana was legal in Arizona, we experienced plenty of homemade weed-infused baked goods, and none of them were what you could call tasty. So treats by Amy & Al's Edibles are practically a revelation. Amy & Al's has been on the local cannabis scene for a while, which has given them plenty of time to hone their baking and infusing skills. The company makes cookies, brownies, and truffles in a variety of dosages, plus other treats such as hard candies, gummies, and cannabis-infused honey. We regularly pick up the bags of mini cookies in flavors including snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, and peanut butter. At 10mg each, one is just the right dose for us, and all taste great. The chocolate brownie is the standout, though — rich and moist, we can't even taste the cannabis in the 100mg bar. Amy & Al's home dispensary is White Mountain Health Center, but you can find their products at dispensaries all over town by checking the website.