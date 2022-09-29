Best Way to Get High Without Leaving the House

In the age of DoorDash and GoPuff, it makes sense that there's a delivery service dedicated to getting medical marijuana patients their products. Supurb caters to med patients around the Valley, and the website is super-simple to use. Once you've proven you're a valid med patient, you put in your address to find the dispensaries near you — Zen Leaf, Oasis Cannabis, Marigold, and Sunday Goods are just some of the businesses that work with Supurb. You can check out the daily deals at each dispensary, choose one to order from, then opt for immediate or scheduled delivery. It's easy, fast, and saves us so much time. As of right now, Supurb can't deliver to recreational patients, but stay tuned: A note on their website suggests that it could happen next year.