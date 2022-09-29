Best Pool Bar

The concept of a pool bar often brings to mind watered-down, unimpressive cocktails, where the goal is for the drinks to be refreshing enough to beat the heat. But Lylo Swim Club breaks free from those boundaries. Located at the Rise Uptown Hotel, Lylo is an inventive cocktail bar that just so happens to be outside and located next to a pool. Colorful tiles decorate the tables, wicker basket lamp shades hang over the bar, and retro patio chairs and sofas give the space a Tulum-meets-midcentury feel. The cocktail menu, created by Ross Simon of award-winning bars Bitter & Twisted and Little Rituals, includes tropical tipples like the passionfruit and vanilla Star Martini, the cucumber-laced Mr. Hendricks, and the mezcal and mango Lazy Daze. Frozen items including the berry daiquiri and the sorbet bellini riff off classic poolside drinks and serve flavors that scream summer vacation all year long.