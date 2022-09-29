Best Cannabis Gummies

For an upgrade on the traditional fruity pot gummy, check out Angry Errl. The medicated candy is made and sold by the folks at The Mint Cannabis, which has three locations in the Valley. The gummies are a blend of pineapple, mango, orange, and watermelon flavors, and are tossed in a sugar and spice mix, bringing a mix of heat and tangy-sweet flavors. Each package sells for $14 and contains 10 gummies in a 100 mg pack. You also get a small pouch of the sweet-spicy sugar mix and a lollipop for dipping. If you like the Angry Errl heat, the company also sells a line of weed-infused hot sauces in varieties like mild and hot buffalo, chamoy, and Sriracha.