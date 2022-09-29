Best Cannabis Gummies

Stoney Chicken makes Sherlocks, the calabash-style pipes known for their dramatic curves and made popular by depictions of fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. Stoney Chicken, who likes to keep his given name private, makes the funky pipes out of glass artistically formed via fire and a set of shaping tools. Stoney's last few Sherlocks, which take him about three hours each to create, resemble ornate woodgrain. Stoney then posts the Sherlock photos on Instagram, drawing hundreds of interested stoner fans. Some fans become artistic collaborators who adhere their glass sculptures to the Sherlock. Earlier this year, Stoney Chicken won a People's Choice Award at the World Series of Glass in Las Vegas. Want one of your own? It's best to message Stoney on social media, as he travels all over the U.S. to sell his Sherlocks for $60 to $120 depending on size, and double the price if a glass frog is attached. And the Sherlocks are by no means his only glass creations — check out his Instagram to see everything Stoney Chicken is capable of.