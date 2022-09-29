Best Dispensary for Customer Service

If you're new to being a recreational marijuana customer, it can be bewildering to choose among the many metro Phoenix dispensaries. One way that dispensaries distinguish themselves and build customer loyalty is by offering discounts and perks to first-time customers, and in that respect, local chain Sol Flower really shines. While most dispensaries offer special savings for new customers on their second, third, and even fifth visits, Sol Flower offers a BOGO special on flower, concentrates, and prerolls for new shoppers on each of the first 10 visits. That's on top of daily deals on popular products, including a variety of waxes, cartridges, and edibles. Or, you can stick to the classics and grab free eighths every single day when purchasing Sol Flower's house strain. Once Sol Flower has lured you in with their new customer deals, you'll probably want to stick around for their great service and uniquely comprehensive events calendar: They offer classes such as Cannabis 101 and Cannabis for Seniors, plus activity sessions like yoga and meditation.