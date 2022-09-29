Best Dispensary for Customer Service

Being experienced retail marijuana customers, we've encountered our fair share of deadpan, disinterested, and distracted budtenders. But it's never happened at either of the Herbal Wellness Center locations. There, we always check in with a receptionist who appears to be genuinely happy to greet us. Inside the sales area, the budtenders are patient and informative, answering all our questions about the products and how to get the most for our money with the dispensary's daily specials. Add in a wide selection of cannabis products for all types of customers, a great loyalty program, and discounts for seniors and veterans, and you've got a dispensary chain that truly wants everyone to leave happy.