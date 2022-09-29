Best Game Bar

Picking the best country bar in these neck of the woods ain't easy, pardner. There are any number of local saloons, nightclubs, or dance halls where the Wrangler-clad crowd can tipple and two-step, and every cowboy or cowgirl has their favorite. That said, Roman's Oasis gallops ahead of other spots by a country mile, thanks to its size, history, and devotion to its patrons. Situated on the dusty edge of Goodyear, the 9,000-square-foot roadhouse is the largest and oldest honky-tonk in the west Valley, boasting multiple dance floors and bars, live music every weekend, and the biggest collection of kitschy ephemera this side of the Rio Grande. It's largely unchanged since the late Roman Comer opened the place in 1986, and daughter Myra Curtis has kept things true to its old-school pedigree, including staying cash-only. Amble in to enjoy the country comforts of the original location while you can, since it's moving 400 feet to the southwest sometime in the next year or two to accommodate a widening of Yuma Road. As Curtis told Phoenix New Times in 2021, they'll re-create Roman's Oasis as best they can, right down to the giant rooster ornament outside. "We're going to try to keep the same character, the same flavor of Roman's so that our customers aren't disappointed," she said.