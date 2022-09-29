Best Bike Path

There was no joy in the Valley earlier this year when the Phoenix Suns choked, and choked hard, during the NBA playoffs, despite their record-breaking season and prime position as the top seed. As devastating as it was for long-suffering Suns fans, the person we truly felt for was legendary play-by-play announcer Al McCoy. The former Iowa farmboy has been calling games on television and radio since 1972, describing the action in his distinctive, folksy style. He's as much a part of the Suns as their mascot, the Gorilla, and has seen many ups and downs over the decades, from the dark days of the team's mid-'80s drug scandal to the heights of the Charles Barkley era and beyond. And his signature catchphrases, like yelling "Shazam!" when the Suns hit a three-pointer or "Wham bam slam!" after a dunk, are the stuff of lore. McCoy's in the twilight of his career, scaling back to just calling games on the radio these days, so Devin Booker and company only have a certain amount of time to finally win an NBA championship. If anyone deserves to make that call, it's McCoy. So c'mon fellas, win this one for him.