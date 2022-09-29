Best Pool Hall

There's nothing fancy about longtime Tempe pool hall Q & Brew, and that's just the way we like it. We don't need to dress up, or even bring a lot of money for a chill afternoon or evening. Q & Brew, located in the historic Danelle Plaza, offers 14 tables, some TVs playing sports, a few pinball machines, and a full bar serving up cheap, strong drinks. Show up early (3 to 6 p.m.) for free pool, but even later in the day, you don't have to pay a lot to post up at a table. Play often enough at Q & Brew, and you'll get to know the regulars, which means you'll always have someone to play against when you drop in.