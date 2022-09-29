It isn't difficult to pick out the La Grande Wheel XL amid the glowing, rainbow-colored spectacle of the Arizona State Fair's midway when the event occurs every fall. Living up to its moniker, the 164-foot-tall attraction is visible from miles away, towering over every other ride, the nearby Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and everything else in the immediate vicinity of the fairgrounds. As such, riders in each of its 36 air-conditioned gondolas get panoramic views of downtown Phoenix, the surrounding sprawl, and the various mountains dotting the horizon. La Grande Wheel XL is touted by its owners, local carnival ride operator Ray Cammack Shows, as the largest traveling observation wheel in the Western Hemisphere, while fair organizers tell Phoenix New Times it's one of the most popular rides at the event. It's also one the priciest, typically costing 20 tickets or more per person, but it's worth the expense for the chance to ride the biggest and best Ferris wheel in town.