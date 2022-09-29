Best Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles are a traditional Mexican breakfast food featuring tortilla chips lightly fried and simmered in a sauce, then used as a base for various toppings. At popular Arcadia eatery The Bread and Honey House, the chilaquiles are a delicious mess, a huge portion of tortillas made soft and mouthwatering by fresh guajillo- and pasilla-roasted salsa. They get topped with crema fresca, cotija cheese, sliced onions, and cilantro, plus one egg your way (we like 'em scrambled). The Bread and Honey House gives you a huge portion of chilaquiles, but if you're still looking for more sustenance, try adding a protein like carnitas, bacon, or our pick, savory chorizo. It'll fill you up and make your taste buds sing, a perfect start to your day.