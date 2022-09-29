Best Cannabis Jewelry

"Although realistic — it's not consumable." That's the disclaimer at the top of the Nug Jewelz website. The local jewelry company makes pieces from recycled hemp and resin that are then dyed and shaped to resemble real-life marijuana nuggets and diamond-shaped jewels. The custom pieces are then hung as pendants, attached to necklaces, embedded into rings and beads on bracelets, dangled on earrings, and pinned onto garments. And besides the realistic-looking pieces, Nug Jewelz sells little bong-shaped earrings, chakra bracelets, logo T-shirts, and more. The nugs are handmade here in Valley, sold at local dispensaries, popups, smokeshops, and cannabis conventions, and distributed throughout 50 states and eight countries.