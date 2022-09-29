Best People-Watching

Some folks attend Phoenix Fan Fusion to geek out. Others go for the chance to meet pop-culture icons and collect autographs. We're there for the unrivaled people-watching opportunities. Roam the Phoenix Convention Center during the three-day event, and you'll encounter a nonstop parade of interesting characters, fictional and otherwise. Nerds wearing T-shirts with snarky sayings such as "The book was better." Dudes in Pokémon onesies. A gal in a dress made from Beanie Boos. Punks with full sleeves of Harry Potter tattoos. You can also spot the various celebrities who appear each year at Fan Fusion, and not necessarily at their panels or booths (Mythbusters star Adam Savage dressed as Captain America and discreetly walked around the exhibitor hall in 2019). As you'd expect, cosplayers are also legion — and their costumes are always on point. At this year's edition (the first since the pandemic) we spotted such standouts as a life-sized version of Totoro, characters from Dogma, a female version of King-Sized Homer, and an intricately crafted Eliksni Mother from Destiny 2. (Plus more Deadpools, Moon Knights, and Harley Quinns than we could've possibly counted.) It's more than enough to justify the $90 price tag for a full event pass.