Best Go-Karts

Driving the streets of Phoenix can often feel like a race — one in which your opponents are usually looking at their phones with no regard for human life. We like our speed contests a little safer, which is why we frequent Octane Raceway in Scottsdale. There, in a controlled environment, we can drive top-of-the-line electric Sodi RSX2 racing karts that can reach speeds of 45 miles per hour. The first person to 14 laps wins, and it's absolutely thrilling without actually being dangerous. And then, once you've satisfied your need for speed, there's still plenty to do at Octane, since the facility keeps expanding its auxiliary activities. You can enjoy food and a full bar, take part in their virtual reality experience, throw some axes, and play arcade games inside and backyard games on the patio. Just drive safe getting home.