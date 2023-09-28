Best DÍa De Los Muertos Treasures

At Mexican Arts Imports, you'll find textiles, jewelry, Talavera, Lupita dolls and everything in between. But the real star of the store is its collection of Día de Los Muertos goods. In the back of the store, large paintings that range from traditional to Chicano to modern feature calacas-clad subjects like Marilyn Monroe and Mexican beauties. Turn the corner and you'll bump into 2-foot-tall Day of the Dead statues complete with ghostly smiles and brightly colored clothing. For those looking for tchotchke-size items, Mexican Arts Imports has a staggering selection of clay figurines, painted pots and even mini ceramic Day of the Dead cats and dogs (our personal favorite). The only downside to a store visit is that it's impossible to walk away without seeing 100 things you can't live without.