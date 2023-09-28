Best Margaritas

Margaritas are deceptively simple. The basic recipe is tequila, triple sec and lime juice, so what could go wrong? Unfortunately, a lot, given the multitudes of margaritas Valleywide that range from watery to overly puckery to fizzy, among other fatal flaws. That's why Centrico's are so stellar. This cheery, bright, bustling modern Mexican restaurant on the ground floor of the San Carlos Hotel mixes honest, fresh, perfectly balanced versions that are not too tart or sweet, thanks to an expertly blended sour mix. And while the drinks provide a buzz, the tequila doesn't wallop their smooth, enjoyable flavor. It's also appealing that the cocktails are available in several variations, including the sandía (watermelon), prickly pear, jamaica and more, so you won't get bored. Best of all, these delightful drinks are ideal with the roster of exquisitely executed Mexican classics, whether you're doing some day drinking with a plate of chilaquiles or sipping one with a plate of birria beef, chicken or chile verde enchiladas.