Best Dispensary Selection

Nature's Medicine began as a medicinal dispensary in 2014 under the watchful eye of former pharmacist Jigar Patel. With a keen focus on providing patients with the best of the best cannabis, the brand rose to prominence in Arizona. But just because Nature's Medicine is no longer strictly medicinal, that doesn't mean it has slacked off when it comes to lining its shelves with great products. In fact, with over 400 products to choose from, Nature's Medicines has everything to cater to both the medicinal and recreational toker. Pick up prerolls, flower, concentrates and edibles of every type, from beverages and chocolates to gummies and syrups.