Best African Shop

In the wee hours of the morning, retail options are limited in metro Phoenix. Circle Ks are usually a good bet, but if we want something with a bit more character (and locally owned to boot), we stop at El Paisano Market in Tempe. The store is open till 3 a.m. during the week and 4 a.m. on weekends, and it's a source of all your garden-variety convenience store needs (alcohol, snacks, grocery and household basics, vapes and other smoking supplies) plus a few special treats. Michiganders will find a decent selection of Faygo soda, for instance. Best of all, there's a Mexican restaurant inside that keeps more or less the same hours as the market, and the menu is full of what we called "creative drunk food" in 2017: Think Hot Cheetos nachos, a rotating burrito of the month and some American fare like chicken sandwiches and cheeseburgers. If you need something late at night in Tempe, El Paisano Market is the place to go.