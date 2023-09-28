 Best Sativa Flower 2023 | Durban Poison | Cannabis | Phoenix
Best Sativa Flower

Durban Poison

The original Durban Poison strain can trace its roots all the way back to 1970s South Africa. Once American cultivator Ed Rosenthal brought it stateside, it took off like wildfire, quickly becoming a favorite of both medical and recreational tokers. Although Durban Poison's earthy — and frankly somewhat skunky — aroma isn't everyone's cup of tea, this is a flower everyone should try at least once. Often reaching as much as 24% THC, Durban Poison is a strong sativa that induces a happy and creative head high. And with the state of the world right now, we could all use a little more happiness in our lives.

Best Indica Flower

Nightshade

Finding a heavy-hitting indica that falls outside the usual suspects of Granddaddy Purple or Bubba Kush can be tough. That's why Nightshade is such a gem. A cross between two indica strains — Kashmir and Nepali landrace — Nightshade is everything you've ever wanted in a highly potent indica. From the first tokes, Nightshade overtakes your brain with a creeping head high that quickly eliminates all negative thoughts swirling around between your ears. Just make sure you're near a couch when you spark up, because it won't be long before the sedative effects kick and you find yourself drooling on your pillow.

Best Hybrid Flower

GG4

GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue, or Original Glue, is an oldie-but-goodie strain. A cross between Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel, GG4 is an indica-leaning hybrid that features caryophyllene as its dominant terpene. Research has shown caryophyllene helps relieve stress, anxiety and inflammation, so this is the perfect flower for winding down after an active day. And we're not the only ones who love this pungent, earth strain. GG4 has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015.

Best Cartridge

Watermelon Bubble Gum

Let's face it, a lot of cartridges don't taste like their name indicates they should. Then again, we're grateful that the MPX Melting Point Extracts' Gas Pedal cart doesn't taste like it sounds. But all jokes aside, TRU Infusion Kitchen's Watermelon Bubble Gum cart is literally bursting with so much sweet watermelon goodness that you might think you're tasting the real thing — and that has us hooked. The pleasure of taking a hit from this cart doesn't stop with the flavor, either. The smoke was some of the smoothest we've seen and the high was quick and had us walking on sunshine as the THC washed our brains in bliss.

Best Concentrates

Drip Concentrates

Drip's concentrate line is locally made with the highest-quality cannabis directly from the company's cultivation of boutique cannabis flower. It's sold in four different tiers for patients; they can choose from affordable (gold and silver) to connoisseur smoke (platinum and diamond), with the latter being a top-shelf concentrate. The tiers are dictated by the material quality used to make the high-THC concentrates. The silver and gold tiers are made from cured cannabis material, while platinum and diamond tiers are reserved for the company's nug runs and live resin extracts. THCA, batter, sauce, rosin, honeycomb, wax, shatter and caviar are the various types of concentrates Drip has to offer. Its vast line of top-shelf concentrates is what makes Drip a Phoenix favorite.

Best Nugs

Space Rocks

Space Rocks flower begins with top-quality, hand-picked cannabis. Next, the flower is covered in liquid THC diamonds and a unique "Space Dust," a mix of THCA and natural cannabis terpenes. The out-of-this-world fusion makes Space Rocks "the strongest cannabis flower ever made," the company touts. Some Space Rocks batches have as much as 70% THC potency. It's not just the super high potency that Space Rocks is gaining notoriety from in the Valley — it's the integration of premium top-shelf cannabis and carefully selected cannabis terpenes in the company's production process that guarantees both far-out flavors and scents when smoked.

Best Prerolls

STIIIZY

STIIIZY 40's are prerolls infused with flower and top-shelf live resin packed in a kief-dusted cone. The company calls them 40's because they're hella potent, testing at over 40% total cannabinoid content. But it's not just about the potency. Smooth and slow-burning, yet flavorful, STIIIZY 40's are a totally different experience for preroll smokers. The 40's come in multipacks of 1-gram and 0.5-gram prerolls in indica, sativa or hybrid strains. Some strains STIIIZY packs into glass jars are Biscotti, King Louis XIII, Purple Punch, Skywalker OG, Blue Burst, Gelato and Pineapple Express, just to name a few.

Best Savory Edibles

Diablo Cannabis Co.

A lot of edibles tend toward the sweet side of the flavor spectrum. We love gummies and syrups and drinks and cookies as much as the next stoner, but sometimes, we just want a different edible experience. Diablo Cannabis Co. makes our new favorite snacks — treats that taste like Cheetos and Takis but get you high. Our pick is the Infernos, which pretty much taste exactly like Hot Cheetos, except each stick of cheesy goodness contains 5 mg of THC. The challenge is to not eat the whole bag when the munchies kick in.

Best Gummies

Catri

Catri, a local cannabis-infused edible company, honors La Catrina, the Dia de los Muertos queen. The brand is inspired by the founders' upbringing in Mexico and the nostalgic flavors they recall from their homeland. Roberto Laposse, the co-founder of the infused candy brand, said the gummies are packed with 100 mg of THC, and the flavor formulas are derived from his family's 100-year candy-making legacy in Mexico City. Catri features the following flavors: horchata, tamarindo, dulce de leche, piña colada, chamoy, fresas con crema, mango, tamarindo, platanito and manzanita. While inspired by Mexico, the soft and chewy gummies are made here in metro Phoenix and are vegan, gluten-free, pectin-based and made with natural preservatives and ingredients. The Catri gummies are a great alternative to mainstream fruity flavors.

Best Edible to Sneak on a First Date

Tarts

Let's face it, in the age of online dating, you never know who is showing up to dinner — your date is just as likely to be your Prince Charming as they are to be a blobfish. So how do you prep for the uncertainy? Well, you could down some liquid courage and run the risk of showing off your hidden talent for speaking fluent Drunkenese. Or you could light a spliff and show up smelling danker than Snoop Dogg on 4/20. But, if you want a more subtle option with buildability depending on how badly the date is going, JAMS Tarts are the way to go. Each of these conveniently sized hard candies contains microdoses of cannabis — just 2.5 mg — making them ideal for building your perfect high. Plus, they're fast-acting, so you don't have to worry about waiting the typical hour before the effects kick in. Bottom line, if the blind date your mom set you up on with her co-worker's son is leaving a bad taste in your mouth, pop a deliciously fruity JAMS Tart in your mouth and see where the night takes you.

