Best Sativa Flower

The original Durban Poison strain can trace its roots all the way back to 1970s South Africa. Once American cultivator Ed Rosenthal brought it stateside, it took off like wildfire, quickly becoming a favorite of both medical and recreational tokers. Although Durban Poison's earthy — and frankly somewhat skunky — aroma isn't everyone's cup of tea, this is a flower everyone should try at least once. Often reaching as much as 24% THC, Durban Poison is a strong sativa that induces a happy and creative head high. And with the state of the world right now, we could all use a little more happiness in our lives.