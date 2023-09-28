Best Pool Hall

You don't have to be a billiards pro to recognize that BullShooters is the best spot in the Valley for stick 'n' sip action. The sizable North Phoenix pool hall and sports bar boasts the largest lineup of tables locally — 44 to be exact — each wobble-free and topped by blue felt with nary a snag or stain. The cues are also straight as an arrow (so chalk up any shooting snafus to your lack of skills). There's often a wait for a table on weekend nights, but with 13 electronic dart machines, off-track betting, a full food and drink menu with 30 beers on tap, frequent drink specials, and nightly karaoke sessions in the lounge, there's always something to do until a spot opens up. Better yet, stop by during the weekday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour for $6 games, or wait until 10 p.m. when they're a buck cheaper. Just don't scratch when it's your turn to break.