Best Pool Hall

BullShooters

Bull Shooters

You don't have to be a billiards pro to recognize that BullShooters is the best spot in the Valley for stick 'n' sip action. The sizable North Phoenix pool hall and sports bar boasts the largest lineup of tables locally — 44 to be exact — each wobble-free and topped by blue felt with nary a snag or stain. The cues are also straight as an arrow (so chalk up any shooting snafus to your lack of skills). There's often a wait for a table on weekend nights, but with 13 electronic dart machines, off-track betting, a full food and drink menu with 30 beers on tap, frequent drink specials, and nightly karaoke sessions in the lounge, there's always something to do until a spot opens up. Better yet, stop by during the weekday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. happy hour for $6 games, or wait until 10 p.m. when they're a buck cheaper. Just don't scratch when it's your turn to break.

Best Casino

Talking Stick Resort

Win some, lose some. That's a given with a trip to any casino, so if you're going to toss some cash around to pull slot machine levers or throw some dice in hopes of monetary victories, why not go to a spot with some glam? Talking Stick Resort & Casino works hard to be a sexy destination for the betting crowds. Once your eyes settle after absorbing all the flashing lights, the sleek decor is noticeable — it's not subtle in reminding you that it's a Scottsdale hotspot. The concert stage at the Main Pool maintains a zesty roster of fun. A crowd might be smacking around inflatable guitars one night while Cheap Trick plays a blistering rock set. Another time might find boozy, bottle-serviced partygoers dancing their asses off to DJ sets. In addition to gambling and sports betting, other ways to drop some dough include an indoor performance venue, stylish hotel rooms, a soothing spa and a bunch of tasty eateries, including a seafood restaurant, a tapas place and a fine dining option.

Best Aquarium

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium

For a city that's hundreds of miles removed from the closest ocean, Phoenix has some amazing spots to watch sea creatures frolic. And that's no fish tale. Our favorite is Sea Life Arizona, the 26,000-square-foot aquarium inside Arizona Mills Mall where local landlubbers can experience the life aquatic without having to wade through massive crowds. Its collection of water-dwelling creatures is also quite deep. Stroll through a 360-degree ocean tunnel (touted as the only attraction of its kind in Arizona) and take in panoramic views of more than 5,000 kinds of marine life — such as stingrays, eels, whitetip and blacktip reef sharks, and a multitude of multicolored fish — swimming through the 161,000-gallon water world. For even closer encounters of the fishy kind, there's also the Bay of Rays and Temple of the Seahorse habitats, a jellyfish room and even an interactive tide pool where patrons can touch harmless baby sharks (doo doo doo doo doo doo) and seven other species. For an additional fee, Sea Life offers a behind-the-scenes tour featuring the chance to meet and feed its resident rescued sea turtles. Trust us, it's a shell of a good time and worth the extra cash.

Best Zoo

Phoenix Zoo

Ever have the desire to dip your hands into a shallow pool and pet the smooth surface of a stingray? If that's on your become-one-with-nature bucket list, you can make it happen at Phoenix Zoo. Other close-up and hands-on adventures include strolling through Monkey Village, where primates swing freely around and above the pathways, and hopping onto the back of a camel for a ride. This massive facility is home to more than 3,000 intriguing animals and over 400 species. Barns, a petting zoo and splash pads are just a few ways kids can learn and work off some of their excitement. Plenty of educational opportunities fill the annual calendar, helping visitors understand animal behaviors and needs. And Phoenix Zoo often finds ways to offer fun after closing time, like the yearly ZooLights holiday event, during which time the park becomes illuminated by festive displays that celebrate the season.

Best Waterpark

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

Sure, hanging around poolside all summer is the kind of glamorous lifestyle that will make your friends in Minnesota jealous. But just like a good cocktail menu, variety is the spice of life. So, why enjoy your water in still form when you could fly down a waterslide at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix? The park is home to the Anaconda, which was named a top five waterslide by the Travel Channel's "Extreme Water Parks" program. You'll corkscrew, spin and splash your way down the Anaconda on a multiperson raft before getting drenched in a pool. Young kids will love running around the Soak 'em Playground and Coconut Bay. With season passes starting at just $59 per a person, Hurricane Harbor is one of the city's most affordable ways to stay cool.

Best Rides

Castles N' Coasters

A date night getting dropped, spun and flipped around on a roller coaster might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it definitely beats the ho-hum routine of dinner and a movie. The adventurous couple will relish the chance to watch their significant other scream bloody murder on the Sky Diver ride, which, you guessed it, sends you plummating a terrifying 120 feet before abruptly stopping. As an added bonus, the Sky Diver offers great views of the former Metrocenter mall site. Our favorite ride is the Splashdown log ride, which can add some naughty fun to your outing if you're daring enough to wear white. But Castles N' Coasters isn't just for the young of heart — it's also for the actual young. A mini Ferris wheel and kid-friendly roller coaster make Castles N' Coasters a great place to pass the time with the whole family.

Best Park

Sahuaro Ranch Park

This is the only place we've seen a wild rabbit and a stray cat snuggling while a family of peacocks grazed for food under the same fruit tree. No, Sahuaro Ranch Park isn't a gateway into a mystical land, but there does seem to be something special about this park located in the heart of historic Glendale. The 17-acre park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the "Showplace of the Valley." And we'd have to agree. Although visitors are currently unable to tour the park's historic homes, the buildings offer a beautiful backdrop as you stroll through the robust garden of fruit trees. Overhead, doves coo in tall palm trees, helping to set a romantic atmosphere for couples. Across the park from the historic buildings are playgrounds and well-maintained sports fields. After a day of playing, families can rest at covered picnic tables while watching wild peacocks saunter by. Sahuaro Ranch Park is truly an urban oasis with entertainment for anyone willing to visit.

Best Driving Range

Coronado Golf Course & Lighted Driving Range

Things we like about golf: hitting the ball and drinking. Things we don't like about golf: how long it takes to play, walking, keeping score. If you're the same way, you'd probably prefer a day at the driving range over a full 18 holes. When the urge to experience the good parts of golf comes over us, we head to Coronado Golf Course & Lighted Driving Range in south Scottsdale. The driving range is open from sunrise to 9 p.m., and there are discounts on medium and large buckets of balls during happy hour, which runs 4-8 p.m. Speaking of happy hour, domestic beers are just $2 or less then. The result is a fun, relaxed evening enjoying the parts of the sport we love. Just remember to bring cash, because the facility doesn't accept credit or debit cards.

Best Mini Golf

Puttshack

As it turns out, you can teach an old-school game some new tricks. At Puttshack, miniature golf gets a high-tech and high-energy twist with imaginative and illuminated courses tricked out with ball-tracking sensors and computerized scoring. The entertainment and nightlife chain, which debuted at the upscale Scottsdale Quarter retail center over the summer, features two floors with four separate nine-hole courses, each named after gems. There aren't any windmills to tilt at, just inventive and interactive obstacles resembling a skateboard half-pipe, a giant game of beer pong, a pinball playing field writ large and other fun inspirations. (Our favorite is the one where your ball bounces down a descending series of drums.) The place also puts the "tee" in "party" with bars on each floor, DJ sessions on weekend nights and a full food and drink menu. You can even drink while you golf, presuming you can wield both a club and cocktail without pulling a party foul. Put simply, Puttshack puts other local mini-golf spots to shame.

Best Place to Trace Your Balls

Bellair Golf Park

Golf can be a game of inches, for sure, but it can also be super pretentious and not a lot of fun for people who like to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere. The scene at Bellair Golf Park is just what the doctor ordered for those who like to knock the crap out of a little dimpled ball while laughing with friends and knocking back a few cold ones. Think Top Golf without a triple-digit tab at the end of the night. The best part is that the range, which features some nifty video features, is open until 10 p.m. every night, so you can get out of the sun and into the fun. There's nothing else like it on the west side, and the opportunity to see your progress using TopTracer technology is well worth the price of a range bay. You might not cure your slice, but you will enjoy the price. Just tell 'em a little birdie told you so.

