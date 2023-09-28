Best Jazz Club

It's hard to imagine the Valley's jazz scene before The Nash arrived on Roosevelt Row in 2012 and bopped its way into the hearts and souls of local aficionados of the genre. Since then, the namesake of legendary Phoenix-born drummer Lewis Nash has become the quintessential jazz spot in town and has filled a variety of roles over the past 11 years. It's been a headquarters for local nonprofit Jazz in Arizona, an incubator for student musicians and a speakeasy-style venue showcasing the area's best jazz artists across a variety of traditional, contemporary and experimental styles. We're not the only ones singing the praises of The Nash. DownBeat magazine regularly cites it as one of the "great jazz venues in the world" while iconic trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis swears by the place. Other giants of the genre who have also gigged here include pianist Kenny Barron and vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. Put simply, Phoenix's jazz landscape is all the more vibrant because of The Nash.