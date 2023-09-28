Best Savory Edibles

A lot of edibles tend toward the sweet side of the flavor spectrum. We love gummies and syrups and drinks and cookies as much as the next stoner, but sometimes, we just want a different edible experience. Diablo Cannabis Co. makes our new favorite snacks — treats that taste like Cheetos and Takis but get you high. Our pick is the Infernos, which pretty much taste exactly like Hot Cheetos, except each stick of cheesy goodness contains 5 mg of THC. The challenge is to not eat the whole bag when the munchies kick in.